Steph Curry wants 'to win and finish his career' with the Warriors, says GM Mike Dunleavy, but can he do both?

When Stephen Curry arrives for training camp this fall ahead of his 18th season with the Golden State Warriors, he will look around and see an awful lot of familiar faces. In some ways, that's comforting, but in others, it's an indictment of the Warriors' inability to refresh their roster around their aging star, who still plays at an elite level when healthy.

The Warriors struck out on every big plan they had this offseason -- most notably failing to sign LeBron James to pair with his former rivals in Curry and Draymond Green -- and will now essentially run it back with a team that finished last season 37-45 before ultimately losing in their second play-in game to the Phoenix Suns.

That calls into question whether the front office, led by general manager Mike Dunleavy, has done enough to provide Curry with a chance to contend one more time. Dunleavy faced questions this week about Golden State's offseason and whether he's heard any frustrations from Curry, and the GM insisted Curry's priorities remain the same: winning and playing out his entire career in the Bay Area.

"There's two things I'm confident about with Steph," Dunleavy said, per the Associated Press. "He really, really wants to win and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. I don't think that changes tomorrow, Aug. 29th, the start of the season, middle of the season, the end of next season. I think those things are going to be consistent."

Can those two priorities coexist with the way the Warriors have constructed this roster? When push comes to shove, which of those is Curry willing to compromise on?

Perhaps Curry focuses on winning and opts to go the Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki route of playing out his career on a team that is clearly not a contender, but does provide fans with glimpses of that brilliance that made them champions in the past -- like the thrilling 9-10 Play-In win over the Clippers last year that briefly restored the feeling.

However, one can't help but wonder whether Curry will grow frustrated if the 2026-27 season turns into a repeat of last year -- which, given the lack of roster changes this summer, seems quite possible.

The Warriors re-signed Kristaps Porzingis, who arrived at the trade deadline and played in just 15 games for Golden State last year, and Draymond Green will get an extension at some point after declining his player option to clear the books for the pursuit of LeBron. Those will end up as the Warriors' biggest moves of the summer, and there is little optimism from Warriors fans that much will change from what they saw out of this roster a year ago.

At some point, Golden State will get reinforcements in the form of Jimmy Butler returning from a torn ACL, but when that is and at what level Butler plays immediately upon his return are significant unknowns. If he's not back until after the All-Star break, it could be too little, too late to earnestly change the fortunes of this team.

This isn't a new frustration for Curry -- or Warriors fans. They watched the Warriors' "two timelines" plan fail to produce either immediate success or a bright future for the post-Curry era. Trading for Butler two years ago seemed like Golden State's admission that they had failed and that they'd once again recommit to building a contender around Curry, but they've not gone all in on that effort either.

Since winning their fourth championship in 2022, the Warriors have yet to win more than 50 games in a season or advance past the second round of the playoffs -- and twice failed to make it out of the Play-In. Dunleavy admitted that if Curry ever came to them and said it wasn't working and he wanted a chance to win elsewhere, they'd have that discussion, but to this point, that hasn't happened.

"Ultimately it's his call, his decision, whether that's allowing his contract to run out and move on," Dunleavy said. "Look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, Joe (Lacob) and I will talk it through. We wouldn't love it. But he's earned the right to do what he wants, do those things. But as far as the messaging or any idea that he would be anywhere else, that's not a thing we're looking at or he's looking at."

Another year buried in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings likely would test Curry's patience and faith in the Warriors' operation.