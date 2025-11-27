Stephen Curry is expected to miss roughly one week after he sustained a quad contusion during the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN. The length of Curry's absence depends on how well he responds to treatment.

While he will miss some time, Curry is believed to have avoided a serious injury. He sustained the injury while taking a charge with 3:24 left and was seen walking gingerly into the locker room during the final minute of Golden State's eventual 104-100 loss.

"When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterward. "Better than an ankle or a knee."

Based on the report, Curry will miss at least the Warriors' upcoming home games against the New Orleans Pelicans and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Golden State then begins a four-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers that will take place eight days after Curry's injury.

The Warriors are 10-10 and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Defense, or lack thereof, has been one of the Warriors' biggest issues as of late.

