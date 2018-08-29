The Jonah Keri Podcast: Jackie MacMullan

In this episode: Jonah Keri practices the Mikan Drill with award-winning NBA writer Jackie MacMullan on her groundbreaking recent series of articles on mental health in the NBA; how childhood experiences can shape future NBA stars' worldview; changing the language associated with sports coverage and fandom; how she connected with Kevin Love, Marcus Morris, Trae Young, Shane Larkin, and other players on difficult topics; how LeBron James changed his mind about a former teammate; MacMullan's aversion to social media, and much more.

