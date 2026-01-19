A possible NBA Finals preview is on tap Monday afternoon as the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the 2026 MLK Day NBA schedule. OKC leads the Western Conference and the entire NBA with a 35-8 record, though it did lose at Miami on Saturday. Cleveland has won three of its last four and is now 24-19 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Darius Garland (toe) remains for for Cleveland.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. OKC is a 6.5-point road favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 234.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Thunder vs. Cavs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread: Thunder -6.5 Thunder vs. Cavaliers over/under: 234.5 points Thunder vs. Cavaliers money line: Thunder -249, Cavaliers +203 Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Thunder vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks

After 10,000 simulations of Cavs vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (234.5 points). Both sides have seen three of their past five games go Over the total, including OKC's upset loss to the Heat on Saturday where the teams combined for 244 points.

SportsLine's model projects that both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell will score approximately 32 points as the teams combine for 239 points and the Over hits in 54% of simulations.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?