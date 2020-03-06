Thunder vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 19-43 overall and 10-21 at home, while Oklahoma City is 38-24 overall and 18-11 on the road. The Thunder have won 15 of their past 20 games. The Knicks have lost seven of their past nine. Oklahoma City is favored by seven-points in the latest Knicks vs. Thunder odds, and the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Thunder vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -7

Knicks vs. Thunder over-under: 219 points

Knicks vs. Thunder money line: New York +242, Oklahoma City -276

What you need to know about the Thunder

OKC was able to get past the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, winning 114-107. It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 27 points. For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Of the Thunder's last 15 wins, 12 have come against teams not in the playoff picture. They have a half-game lead for the sixth playoff spot in the Western Conference. In addition, the Thunder are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against the Knicks.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York came up short against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, falling 112-104. New York's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Elfrid Payton, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds, and Julius Randle, who posted a double-double with 32 points and 11 boards. Randle is averaging 19.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

New York has also fared well against the spread at Madison Square Garden. In fact, the Knicks are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 home games.

How to make Thunder vs. Knicks picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Thunder vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks