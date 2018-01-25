Thunder vs. Wizards odds: NBA picks from advanced computer model on 60-44 run

It's a showdown between elite point guards as the Thunder's Russell Westbrook squares off against John Wall's Wizards in a nationally televised Thursday game on TNT at 8 p.m ET.



The Thunder opened as 5.5-point favorites and now are laying five. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched up from an opening of 212.5 to 213.5.



The model knows the Thunder are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home contests and the Over is 5-1 in their last six head-to-head matchups.



The Wizards' best chance to cover the spread -- and win outright -- is to aggressively defend the 3-point line and force Oklahoma City to settle for shooting mid-range jumpers. The Thunder knocked down 14 of 30 from beyond the arc in Saturday's win against the Cavaliers.



But the Thunder can cover the spread by doing what they've been doing well during this streak -- shooting lights-out from the field. Oklahoma City is averaging 113 points over their last five games on 46 percent shooting.



Can the Thunder run their win streak up to six and cover or will the feisty Wizards apply the defensive clamps to scrap out a hard-fought road victory, or at least stay within the spread?



