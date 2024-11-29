We've got another exciting NBA Cup 2024 matchup on Friday's schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Clippers. Minnesota is 8-10 overall and 5-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 12-8 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Clippers are 1-1 in NBA Cup West Group A play, while the Wolves are 1-2. Minnesota has won five of the last six matchups with the Clippers, and this will be their first meeting this season.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds, and the over/under is 213.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers spread: Timberwolves -5.5

Timberwolves vs. Clippers over/under: 213.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Clippers money line: Timberwolves: -236, Clippers: +191

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves fell 115-104 to the Kings on Wednesday, but the loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. Anthony Edwards posted 29 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker was efficient off the bench, knocking down 5 of 6 shots -- all 3-pointers -- en route to 17 points, with three assists, two blocks and two rebounds.

Minnesota values the 3-point line on both ends of the court, ranking seventh in 3-pointers made per game while limiting opponents to the fourth-fewest 3-point makes per contest. Edwards is producing a career-high of 28.1 points per game and leads the NBA with 85 made 3-pointers. Minnesota also has a mostly clean injury report and recently welcomed back veteran Mike Conley, while L.A. remains without Kawhi Leonard (knee), while the team's leading scorer in Norman Powell (hamstring) is questionable.

Why the Clippers can cover

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Clippers on Wednesday. They defeated the Wizards, 121-96, with James Harden a one-man wrecking crew as he had 43 points plus seven assists and three steals. Ivica Zubac was another key player, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds.

In keeping Washington under 100 points, L.A. flexed its defensive muscle, and that has been the team's strength all season. It ranks fourth in points allowed, sixth in defensive rating and is holding opponents to the seventh-lowest field goal percentage. The Clippers are also miles ahead of the Wolves when it comes to spread success as Los Angeles is 6-1 ATS over its last seven games, while the Wolves have just seven ATS victories all season, going 7-12 versus the line.

