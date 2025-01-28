The Golden State Warriors (22-23) have lost 20 of their last 30 games and have slipped to 11th in the Western Conference standings, but they'll have a golden opportunity to pull back to .500 on Tuesday when they host the Utah Jazz (10-34). The Jazz have the worst record in the West and enter tonight on a six-game losing streak. Golden State has won six in a row over Utah, but the Jazz have covered the spread in two of their last three head-to-head matchups with the Warriors.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is a 12-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Jazz odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 228.5. The Warriors are at -699 on the money line (risk $699 to win $100), while the Jazz are at +501 (risk $100 to win $501). Before you make any Jazz vs. Warriors picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Warriors vs. Jazz spread: Golden State -12

Warriors vs. Jazz over/under: 228.5 points

Warriors vs. Jazz money line: Golden State -699, Utah +501

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is coming off a 118-108 loss to the Lakers on Saturday despite having seven players reach double-figures in scoring. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 20 points, but Stephen Curry had an off night, finishing with 13 points on 4-for-17 shooting. However, he did manage nine assists and two steals.

The 10-time NBA All-Star and two-time league MVP is averaging 22.3 points and 6.4 assists per game, but he's been in a bit of a shooting rut, going 16-for-51 from the 3-point line in his last five games. However, the Warriors have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games against Northwest division opponents.

Why the Jazz can cover

Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off a 125-110 loss to the Bucks on Monday night. Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton led Utah with 19 points each in the loss, and the Jazz did get positive contributions from their reserves, with 53 bench points while playing a 10-man rotation.

However, Utah shot just 41.0% from the floor as a team while Milwaukee shot 60.5% from the field. Despite having the front office seemingly focused on next year's draft class and the franchise's future, the Jazz have managed to cover the spread in 13 of their last 19 games. They also get to face a shorthanded Warriors squad missing Draymond Green (calf) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle).

