The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA Cup game as a part of the 2024 NBA in-season tournament on Friday. New Orleans is 4-12 overall and 3-5 at home, while Golden State is 11-3 overall and 6-2 on the road. The Warriors are 2-0 in West Group C play while the Pelicans are 1-1 in the in-season tournament. Friday will already be their third meeting of the season with the Warriors winning each contest by at least 15 points.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Golden State is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 221.5 points. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Pelicans spread: Warriors -10.5

Warriors vs. Pelicans over/under: 221.5 points

Warriors vs. Pelicans money line: Warriors -495, Pelicans: +374

GS: The Warriors are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) on the road

NO: The Pelicans are 4-4 ATS at home this season

Warriors vs. Pelicans streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors have the best record in the Western Conference at 11-3 and are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Golden State is coming off a 120-97 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday, and Andrew Wiggins had 27 points in his second straight game with more than 20 points. Stephen Curry (knee, probable) added 23 points as the 10-time All-Star leads Golden State with 23 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Golden State has been one of the most profitable teams in the NBA this season, going 10-4 ATS. The Warriors are 6-2 ATS on the road, including 3-1 as the road favorite, and 10-2 in non-divisional games, which Friday is. Golden State is 9-1 ATS in games with equal rest as its opponent, and both teams haven't played since Wednesday as the trends favor the Warriors' chances at covering the margin. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans are 1-5 over their last six games, but they are also going through a brutal part of their schedule as all six games came against teams that made the playoffs last year. New Orleans covered the spread in two of its last four games during that stretch as underdogs. The Pelicans may have found a breakout in Antonio Reeves, a second-round rookie who scored 34 points on Wednesday in the first game he played more than 20 minutes. Reeves played 40 minutes, and given New Orleans' extensive injury list, he could be asked to repeat that on Friday.

Brandon Ingram, who missed the last game, is questionable with a sprained ankle, and CJ McCollum (hip) is doubtful. Ingram leads the team with 23.2 points per game, so he's a key injury to monitor as New Orleans is already without players like Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring). The Pelicans, at least, won't have to contend with Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (knee), who was just ruled out for the rest of the season. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 219 combined points.

