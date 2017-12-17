WATCH: Knicks honor Carmelo Anthony with tribute video before return at MSG

The montage showed Carmelo's best Knicks moments before playing the Thunder game

Carmelo Anthony was in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, but for the first time in nearly a decade, he was there as an opponent. 

On the second night of a back-to-back, after a triple-overtime thriller against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder were in New York for a matchup against the New York Knicks. Heading into the game, Carmelo said he expected it to be an emotional return.

And the Knicks didn't waste any time bringing up old emotions, as they honored Melo with a video tribute before introducing the former fan favorite in MSG. 

The video showcased a number of Carmelo's greatest moments in New York -- not only in MSG, but in the community as well. Then, once again, he was introduced at The Garden.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, most of the crowd gave Carmelo a loud ovation, though there were some who decided to boo instead.

Right away, Carmelo showed he's pretty comfortable in New York, knocking down a 3-pointer on the Thunder's first possession.

It already has been a memorable night in "The World's Most Famous Arena."

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop