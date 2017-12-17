WATCH: Knicks honor Carmelo Anthony with tribute video before return at MSG

Carmelo Anthony was in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, but for the first time in nearly a decade, he was there as an opponent.

On the second night of a back-to-back, after a triple-overtime thriller against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder were in New York for a matchup against the New York Knicks. Heading into the game, Carmelo said he expected it to be an emotional return.

And the Knicks didn't waste any time bringing up old emotions, as they honored Melo with a video tribute before introducing the former fan favorite in MSG.

The video showcased a number of Carmelo's greatest moments in New York -- not only in MSG, but in the community as well. Then, once again, he was introduced at The Garden.

The @nyknicks introduce @carmeloanthony at Madison Square Garden for the first time since he joined the @okcthunder. pic.twitter.com/YgZSFXsSCg — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2017

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, most of the crowd gave Carmelo a loud ovation, though there were some who decided to boo instead.

The consensus: Carmelo received a loud ovation during his video tribute and his introduction. There were more than a few audible boos during his introduction. Some fans gave Anthony a standing ovation. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 17, 2017

Right away, Carmelo showed he's pretty comfortable in New York, knocking down a 3-pointer on the Thunder's first possession.

.@carmeloanthony took no time to settle in at MSG in his first game back! 💪 pic.twitter.com/fHT6t4Bfjf — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2017

It already has been a memorable night in "The World's Most Famous Arena."