Watch Knicks vs. Nets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Knicks vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ New York
Current Records: Brooklyn 19-25; New York 12-34
What to Know
The New York Knicks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET this evening at Madison Square Garden. New York knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 46 matchups -- so hopefully Brooklyn likes a good challenge.
The Knicks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Toronto Raptors. New York's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks, and small forward Marcus Morris, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brooklyn ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 121-111 win over the Detroit Pistons. Point guard Kyrie Irving had a dynamite game for Brooklyn; he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 45 points, seven dimes and six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The Knicks are now 12-34 while the Nets sit at 19-25. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks have only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Nets have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 43.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.00
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won ten out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 26, 2019 - New York 94 vs. Brooklyn 82
- Nov 24, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. New York 101
- Oct 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. New York 109
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91
