Watch Knicks vs. Nets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ New York

Current Records: Brooklyn 19-25; New York 12-34

What to Know

The New York Knicks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET this evening at Madison Square Garden. New York knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past 46 matchups -- so hopefully Brooklyn likes a good challenge.

The Knicks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Toronto Raptors. New York's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks, and small forward Marcus Morris, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brooklyn ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 121-111 win over the Detroit Pistons. Point guard Kyrie Irving had a dynamite game for Brooklyn; he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 45 points, seven dimes and six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New York is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Knicks are now 12-34 while the Nets sit at 19-25. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks have only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. The Nets have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 43.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.00

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won ten out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.