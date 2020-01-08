Wizards vs. Magic odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from proven computer simulation

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Orlando is 17-20 overall and 12-8 at home, while Washington is 12-24 overall and 5-14 on the road. The Wizards are going for their third straight win. The Magic beat the Wizards in the last meeting, 122-101 on New Year's Day. Orlando is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Orlando greeted the new year with a 101-89 victory over Brooklyn. Markelle Fultz filled up the stat sheet for Orlando, picking up a career-best 25 points along with five rebounds. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. Fultz made 11 of 20 shots (both career highs) and 2 of 5 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds and four assists. D.J. Augustin added 16 points.

Meanwhile, Washington didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with Boston on Monday, but still walked away with a 99-94 win. Ish Smith picked up 27 points. He scored 13 of his points in the final quarter as the Wizards went 3-3 on their recent homestand. Jordan McRae added 19 points for Washington and Isaiah Thomas scored 17.

The Wizards were again without shooting guard Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness), who missed his third straight game. He is questionable for tonight.

The Magic are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.2 on average. Washington has experienced some struggles of its own, as it is the worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 120.1 on average.

