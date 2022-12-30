The Orlando Magic and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 13-23 overall and 9-10 at home, while Washington is 15-21 overall and 5-14 on the road. Washington is favored by 5 points in the latest Magic vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 224. Before entering any Wizards vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Wizards:

Magic vs. Wizards spread: Magic +5

Magic vs. Wizards over/under: 224 points

Magic vs. Wizards money line: Orlando +162, Washington -195

What you need to know about the Magic

On Wednesday, the Magic got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Detroit Pistons an easy 121-101 victory. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 66-47. Guard Franz Wagner (19 points) was the top scorer for Orlando. For the season, Wagner is averaging 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The Magic are scoring just 110.0 points per game on average, which ranks 28th in the NBA. Defensively, Orlando is allowing opponents to score 113.8 points per game

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington secured a resounding 127-102 vicotry over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Wizards can attribute much of their success to power forward Rui Hachimura, who had 30 points along with five rebounds. Hachimura has now scored 14 or more points in each of his last three games.

The Wizards are averaging 111.8 points per game on offense this season. Washington is knocking down 48% of its field goal attempts, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

