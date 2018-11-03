Wolves' Jimmy Butler joins Warriors fans by waving a towel on the bench during Minnesota loss
We've reached peak troll status out in Minnesota
Minnesota might not be having a good time with Jimmy Butler anymore, but Butler sure is having a good time trolling Minnesota.
The Timberwolves star has been a headliner of the 2018-19 NBA season, thanks to his aggressive attempts to leave Minnesota just a year after Tom Thibodeau landed him in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. He left teammates speechless when he returned to practice in October calling out team management. He sat out a game under the ruse of "general soreness." He told reporters that he's the one who will decide whether he keeps suiting up for Timberwolves back-to-backs.
But nothing was both as hilarious and as disrespectful as what Butler pulled on Friday night, when the Wolves visited the Golden State Warriors.
Despite dropping 21 points after missing Wednesday's game, Butler went 0-for-8 from beyond the arc and saw Golden State outscore Minnesota 33-12 in the fourth quarter for a 116-99 rout. And yet he wasn't even remotely displeased with the Wolves dropping below .500 on the season. Or at least it seemed that way when cameras captured him laughing and waving a towel in unison with Warriors fans around Oracle Arena.
On one hand, we could spend all day reviewing the ethics of sportsmanship and whether it shows good leadership to root against your own teammates while they're losing. (Hint: It's not.)
Then again, Butler looks so happy and carefree here that it's funny -- not only because of how ridiculous it is but because of how ridiculous both he and the Timberwolves have let this standoff become.
Tune in next week for Butler serving up alley-oops to the Clippers.
