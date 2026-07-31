Suder agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The 2025-26 MAC Player of the Year will get an opportunity with the Lakers after not hearing his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft. Over 33 appearances for Miami University last season, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.1 minutes per tilt. He shot 54.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.