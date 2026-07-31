Last Game
Mon, May 11 |
AMZN
vs 1 Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18)
- Crypto.com Arena
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1:57
Jalen Duren's Free Agency Options
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1:53
What Does LeBron Going To Philadelphia Do For His Legacy?
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1:01
Will LeBron James Get a 5th Ring in Philadelphia?
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9:42
LeBron James is Signing With the Philadelphia 76ers
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1:17
Lebron James Signs With 76ers In Shocking Turn Of Events
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1:58
LeBron James 'Not Going to be Rushed' into Decision
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1:28
Draymond Green Offers Up No. 23 If Lebron Joins GSW
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1:17
Lebron James Posts Wolves Emoji's On Social Media
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1:57
LeBron James' Potential Fit With Giannis In Miami
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1:56
Pat Riley Hints At Heat's LeBron James Pursuit
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11:05
All Eyes On Lebron James
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1:28
Ja Morant to the Trail Blazers
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1:25
Lionel Messi Is As Clutch As They Come
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9:40
The Latest in the NBA
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1:11
Is There a Wing the Lakers Can Afford?
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1:01
Tom Brady's Pitch to Bring LeBron to the Celtics
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0:53
Anthony Edwards' Pitch to LeBron James
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0:49
Peyton Manning's Pitch to LeBron James for the Nuggets
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0:45
Making the Pitch to LeBron James: Knicks
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1:19
Pitching LeBron James to the 76ers
Top Peter Suder News
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Peter Suder: Jettisoned by Lakers
The Lakers waived Suder on Tuesday.
The Lakers needed to make space on the roster for Arthur Kaluma, who was signed to a two-way contract Tuesday. Los Angeles is set to proceed with Kaluma, Chris Manon and AK Okereke as its three two-way players ahead of training camp in the fall.... See More ... See Less
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Lakers' Peter Suder: Signs two-way deal
Suder agreed to a two-way contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
The 2025-26 MAC Player of the Year will get an opportunity with the Lakers after not hearing his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft. Over 33 appearances for Miami University last season, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.1 minutes per tilt. He shot 54.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-5, 215 lbs
|Birthplace: Carmel, IN
|Age: 23
|School: Miami (Ohio)
|Experience: R