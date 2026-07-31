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L.A. Lakers • #35 • SG

Peter Suder

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Last Game

Mon, May 11 |
AMZN
vs Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18)
  • Crypto.com Arena
115
Final
110
Game Recap

Western Pacific Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
LAL
 53-29 7-3 W3
PHO
 45-37 5-5 W1
LAC
 42-40 6-4 W1
GS
 37-45 3-7 L3
SAC
 22-60 3-7 L1
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-5, 215 lbs
Birthplace: Carmel, IN
Age: 23
School: Miami (Ohio)
Experience: R