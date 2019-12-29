2020 NFL Draft declaration tracker: CeeDee Lamb, Curtis Weaver announce decisions
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
With the college football regular season and the dream of playing postseason football over for some, 2020 NFL Draft decisions have already started to pile up. We're tracking all of the decisions in one place leading up to the Jan. 20 deadline to declare. College players must be out of high school for at least three years before applying.
There were 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility for the 2019 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media. An additional 32 players "in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements." Another nine players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility.
Of those 103 underclassmen granted special eligibility, 30 went undrafted. The prior year had seen 35 percent of underclassmen go undrafted. An additional 19 players went undrafted from those other two aforementioned categories.
Here are some other key dates to know:
Jan. 18: East-West Shrine Game, St. Petersburg, Florida
Jan. 20: Deadline to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft
Jan. 24: Full list of approved early entrants presented to all 32 teams
Jan. 25: Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama
Feb. 24-Mar. 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana
Apr. 23-25: 2020 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada
Declared for the 2020 NFL Draft
Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - SOURCE
Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami - SOURCE
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville - SOURCE
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State - SOURCE
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU - SOURCE
Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky - SOURCE
Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington - SOURCE
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State - SOURCE
Nick Coe, DL, Auburn - SOURCE
Trystan Colon-Castillo, C, Missouri - SOURCE
Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas - SOURCE
DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami - SOURCE
Cam Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF - SOURCE
A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College - SOURCE
Jacob Eason, QB, Washington - SOURCE
Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri - SOURCE
Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State - SOURCE
Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami - SOURCE
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State - SOURCE
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida - SOURCE
Matt Hennessy, C, Temple - SOURCE
Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State - SOURCE
Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State - SOURCE
Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State - SOURCE
Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse - SOURCE
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah - SOURCE
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma - SOURCE
Javon Leake, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State - SOURCE
Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M - SOURCE
Kyle Markway, TE, South Carolina - SOURCE
Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland - SOURCE
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri - SOURCE
Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford - SOURCE
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU - SOURCE
Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech - SOURCE
Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State - SOURCE
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona - SOURCE
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia - SOURCE
Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami - SOURCE
Josh Uche, LB, Michigan - SOURCE
Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State - SOURCE
Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia - SOURCE
David Woodward, LB, Utah State - SOURCE
Returning to school
Jack Anderson, OT, Texas Tech - SOURCE
JaQuan Bailey, EDGE, Iowa State - SOURCE
Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest - SOURCE
Rakeem Boyd, RB, Arkansas - SOURCE
Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State - SOURCE
Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame - SOURCE
Caleb Fairley, CB, Virginia Tech - SOURCE
Will Fries, OT, Penn State - SOURCE
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State - SOURCE
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame - SOURCE
Walker Little, OT, Stanford - SOURCE
Michael Menet, OL, Penn State - SOURCE
Elijah Molden, DB, Washington - SOURCE
Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State - SOURCE
Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue - SOURCE
K.D. Nixon, WR, Colorado - SOURCE
Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington - SOURCE
Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan - SOURCE
Hamilcar Rashed, LB, Oregon State - SOURCE
Reggie Roberson, WR, SMU - SOURCE
K.J. Sails, CB, USF - SOURCE
Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston - SOURCE
Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia - SOURCE
Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest - SOURCE
CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon - SOURCE
Retiring from football
Grant Calcaterra, TE, Oklahoma - SOURCE
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Prospects to watch in Camping World Bowl
The focus is on defense for these two teams in Orlando
-
Prospects to watch in the Peach Bowl
Joe Burrow looks to advance his Tigers to the national championship game
-
Prospects to watch in Fiesta Bowl
There will be a plethora of early picks in the 2020 Draft playing in this game on both sides
-
Prospects to watch in Cotton Bowl
Two incendiary receiver prospects will take the field in this year's Cotton Bowl
-
Prospects to watch in Orange Bowl
This game is headlined by a Gators edge rusher with NFL size and serious athleticism
-
Prospects to watch in Music City Bowl
A dynamic runner with impressive catching ability and an athletic center are the prospects...