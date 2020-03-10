2020 NFL Draft order: All seven rounds, 255 picks
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
On Tuesday, the NFL announced the 32 compensatory picks awarded to teams for the 2020 NFL Draft, which means the draft order is complete. Below, you'll find all 255 picks listed in order from start to finish.
If you're wondering why there are 255 picks instead of 256 (the yearly maximum), it's because the Cardinals forfeited a fifth-round pick by making a selection in last year's compensatory draft. With that pick, they took safety Jalen Thompson out of Washington State. Thompson went on to play in 15 games, nine of which he started, recording 57 combined tackles and an interception, so the Cardinals likely don't lament their decision. Plus, it's worth noting that they still have a fifth-round pick due to their trade with the Dolphins during last year's draft that involved Josh Rosen.
Just keep scrolling to see the exact order in which the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas from April 23-25 will unfold. Compensatory picks are marked with an asterisk (*).
Round 1
1. Cincinnati
2. Washington
3. Detroit
4. NY Giants
5. Miami
6. LA Chargers
7. Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Jacksonville
10. Cleveland
11. NY Jets
12. Las Vegas
13. Indianapolis
14. Tampa Bay
15. Denver
16. Atlanta
17. Dallas
18. Miami f/PIT
19. Las Vegas f/CHI
20. Jacksonville f/LAR
21. Philadelphia
22. Buffalo
23. New England
24. New Orleans
25. Minnesota
26. Miami f/HOU
27. Seattle
28. Baltimore
29. Tennessee
30. Green Bay
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City
Round 2
33. Cincinnati
34. Indianapolis f/WAS
35. Detroit
36. NY Giants
37. LA Chargers
38. Carolina
39. Miami
40. Arizona
41. Cleveland
42. Jacksonville
43. Chicago f/LV
44. Indianapolis
45. Tampa Bay
46. Denver
47. Atlanta
48. NY Jets
49. Pittsburgh
50. Chicago
51. Dallas
52. LA Rams
53. Philadelphia
54. Buffalo
55. Atlanta f/NE
56. Miami f/NO
57. Houston
58. Minnesota
59. Seattle
60. Baltimore
61. Tennessee
62. Green Bay
63. Kansas City f/SF
64. Seattle f/KC
Round 3
65. Cincinnati
66. Washington
67. Detroit
68. NY Jets f/NYG
69. Carolina
70. Miami
71. LA Chargers
72. Arizona
73. Jacksonville
74. Cleveland
75. Indianapolis
76. Tampa Bay
77. Denver
78. Atlanta
79. NY Jets
80. Las Vegas
81. Las Vegas f/CHI
82. Dallas
83. Denver f/PIT
84. LA Rams
85. Philadelphia
86. Buffalo
87. New England
88. New Orleans
89. Minnesota
90. Cleveland f/HOU
91. Las Vegas f/SEA via HOU
92. Baltimore
93. Tennessee
94. Green Bay
95. Denver f/SF
96. Kansas City
97. Houston*
98. New England*
99. NY Giants*
100. New England*
101. Seattle*
102. Pittsburgh*
103. Philadelphia*
104. LA Rams*
105. Minnesota*
106. Baltimore*
Round 4
107. Cincinnati
108. Washington
109. Detroit
110. NY Giants
111. Houston f/MIA
112. LA Chargers
113. Carolina
114. Arizona
115. Cleveland
116. Jacksonville
117. Tampa Bay
118. Denver
119. Atlanta
120. NY Jets
121. Las Vegas
122. Indianapolis
123. Dallas
124. Pittsburgh
125. New England f/CHI
126. LA Rams
127. Philadelphia
128. Buffalo
129. Baltimore f/NE
130. New Orleans
131. Houston
132. Minnesota
133. Seattle
134. Baltimore
135. Pittsburgh f/TEN via MIA
136. Green Bay
137. Jacksonville f/SF via DEN
138. Kansas City
139. Tampa Bay*
140. Chicago*
141. Miami*
142. Washington*
143. Baltimore*
144. Seattle*
145. Philadelphia*
146. Philadelphia*
Round 5
147. Cincinnati
148. Washington
149. Detroit
150. NY Giants
151. LA Chargers
152. Carolina
153. Miami f/MIA via ARI
154. Seattle f/JAC via PIT
155. Buffalo f/CLE
156. San Francisco f/DEN
157. Atlanta
158. NY Jets
159. Chicago f/LV
160. Indianapolis
161. Tampa Bay
162. Miami f/PIT
163. Chicago
164. Dallas
165. Miami f/LAR via JAC
166. Philadelphia
167. Buffalo
168. Philadelphia f/NE
169. New Orleans
170. Baltimore f/MIN via SEA
171. Houston
172. Detroit f/SEA
173. LA Rams f/BAL
174. Tennessee
175. Green Bay
176. San Francisco
177. Kansas City
178. Denver*
179. Dallas*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati
181. Denver f/WAS
182. Detroit
183. NY Giants
184. Carolina
185. Miami
186. LA Chargers
187. Cleveland f/ARI
188. Buffalo f/CLE
189. Jacksonville
190. Philadelphia f/ATL
191. NY Jets
192. Green Bay f/LV
193. Indianapolis
194. Tampa Bay
195. New England f/DEN
196. Chicago
197. Miami f/DAL
198. Pittsburgh
199. LA Rams
200. Chicago f/PHI
201. Buffalo
202. Arizona f/NE
203. New Orleans
204. New England f/HOU
205. Minnesota
206. Jacksonville f/SEA
207. Buffalo f/BAL via NE
208. Tennessee
209. Green Bay
210. San Francisco
211. Indianapolis f/KC via NYJ
212. New England*
213. New England*
214. Seattle*
Round 7
215. Cincinnati
216. Washington
217. San Francisco f/DET
218. NY Giants
219. Minnesota f/MIA
220. LA Chargers
221. Carolina
222. Arizona
223. Jacksonville
224. Green Bay f/CLE
225. NY Jets
226. Las Vegas
227. Indianapolis
228. Atlanta f/TB via PHI
229. Washington f/DEN
230. New England f/ATL
231. Dallas
232. Pittsburgh
233. Chicago
234. LA Rams
235. New England f/PHI
236. Tennessee f/BUF via CLE
237. Denver f/NE
238. NY Giants f/NO
239. Minnesota
240. Houston
241. New England f/SEA
242. Green Bay f/BAL
243. Tennessee
244. Cleveland f/GB
245. San Francisco
246. Miami f/KC
247. NY Giants*
248. Houston*
249. Minnesota*
250. Houston*
251. Miami*
252. Denver*
253. Minnesota*
254. Denver*
255. NY Giants*
