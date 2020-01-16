2020 NFL Draft: Ravens team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Baltimore

After a dazzling regular season in which Lamar Jackson finished as the front-runner to win the NFL MVP, the Baltimore Ravens were stunned at home by Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and the surging Tennessee Titans at home in the divisional round.

While the loss undoubtedly stings, the Ravens clearly have a bright future with Jackson at the helm.

Here's what you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: Baltimore

Round 2: Baltimore

Round 3: Baltimore

Round 4: Baltimore, New England



Round 5: Baltimore

Round 6: None

Round 7: N.Y. Jets

The Ravens picked up an extra fourth-rounder and lost their sixth in the Jermaine Eluemunor trade. The Ravens picked up a fifth-round pick from the Vikings before the season but traded one of their fifths to the Rams for Marcus Peters. The seventh-round pick from the Jets is conditional based on the Alex Lewis trade.

Biggest offseason needs

Edge rusher

Linebacker

Defensive line

Cornerback

Interior offensive line

Wide receiver

Offensive tackle

With Matthew Judon set to hit free agency and not much left on the outside of what ultimately was a sound defense in 2019, the Ravens need to reload at that position. Linebacker is a need too. Also, as we saw in the divisional round, wide receiver needs to be emphasized despite the team's heavy reliance on the tight end position.

Prospects to watch

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

For a long time now the Ravens have prioritized width for their pass-rushing outside linebackers, and that's precisely what Weaver has at around 260 pounds with impressive get-off and bend around the corner. He was highly productive in each of his three seasons with the Broncos and has experience sinking in coverage.

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

If the Ravens want to go linebacker in Round 1 or Round 2, Murray could very well be on their radar. As twitched up as they come with long arms and a high motor, Murray has impeccable range but not much experience or ball production as a true coverage linebacker. However, the skill set is there for him to flourish in that area.

Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

It's reasonable to expect Baltimore will look to add more size at the receiver spot to complement Marquise Brown despite the presence of Miles Boykin on the roster. Edwards has possession wideout size and ball skills but surprising suddenness and speed in the open field.