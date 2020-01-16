2020 NFL Draft: Ravens team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Baltimore
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Ravens fans to turn their attention to the draft
After a dazzling regular season in which Lamar Jackson finished as the front-runner to win the NFL MVP, the Baltimore Ravens were stunned at home by Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and the surging Tennessee Titans at home in the divisional round.
While the loss undoubtedly stings, the Ravens clearly have a bright future with Jackson at the helm.
Here's what you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: Baltimore
- Round 2: Baltimore
- Round 3: Baltimore
- Round 4: Baltimore, New England
- Round 5: Baltimore
- Round 6: None
- Round 7: N.Y. Jets
The Ravens picked up an extra fourth-rounder and lost their sixth in the Jermaine Eluemunor trade. The Ravens picked up a fifth-round pick from the Vikings before the season but traded one of their fifths to the Rams for Marcus Peters. The seventh-round pick from the Jets is conditional based on the Alex Lewis trade.
Biggest offseason needs
- Edge rusher
- Linebacker
- Defensive line
- Cornerback
- Interior offensive line
- Wide receiver
- Offensive tackle
With Matthew Judon set to hit free agency and not much left on the outside of what ultimately was a sound defense in 2019, the Ravens need to reload at that position. Linebacker is a need too. Also, as we saw in the divisional round, wide receiver needs to be emphasized despite the team's heavy reliance on the tight end position.
Prospects to watch
Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
For a long time now the Ravens have prioritized width for their pass-rushing outside linebackers, and that's precisely what Weaver has at around 260 pounds with impressive get-off and bend around the corner. He was highly productive in each of his three seasons with the Broncos and has experience sinking in coverage.
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
If the Ravens want to go linebacker in Round 1 or Round 2, Murray could very well be on their radar. As twitched up as they come with long arms and a high motor, Murray has impeccable range but not much experience or ball production as a true coverage linebacker. However, the skill set is there for him to flourish in that area.
Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
It's reasonable to expect Baltimore will look to add more size at the receiver spot to complement Marquise Brown despite the presence of Miles Boykin on the roster. Edwards has possession wideout size and ball skills but surprising suddenness and speed in the open field.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Panthers 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
Carolina might be in the quarterback market for the first time since 2011
-
Mock Draft: Panthers replace Kuechly
The Panthers hope Simmons can be the next great player on their defense
-
Draft: Burrow's elite skills on display
How did the 2020 NFL draft prospects look in the national title game? Let's break it down
-
2020 Mock Draft: Patriots take QB
All told, four QBs go in Round 1, along with five wide receivers and six pass rushers.
-
NFL Draft takeaways from CFP title game
The LSU quarterback put to rest any feeling the Bengals would be reaching to take him first...