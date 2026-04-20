Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 The only truly known pick is at the top, with the Raiders and Mendoza, who will bring to a close three years of searching for a franchise quarterback after the team turned the page on the Derek Carr era.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd I'm sticking with the belief around the league that Bailey will be the pick here, as reported by our Jonathan Jones late last week, following the cancellation of his top-30 visit, even with the betting market building momentum around Arvell Reese in this spot.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Details of the trade are above, as the Chiefs take the opportunity that comes with owning a top-10 pick by packaging multiple resources to acquire premium edge-rush talent in Reese. Steve Spagnuolo will get the opportunity to mold the elite talent from Ohio State into a world-beater on defense who can complement the one the Chiefs have at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 The draft breaks down to three blue-chip talents at premium positions who will likely go with the first three picks, then potentially three blue-chip talents at non-premium positions in running back, off-ball linebacker and safety. If the Titans choose to stick with the premium position model, we could see a receiver or Rueben Bain here, but most believe Love will be brought in to boost the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I didn't think Styles made the most sense for the Giants at No. 5 before Saturday's trade, which affords them more luxury to draft a non-premium position first and then target a receiver, cornerback or offensive lineman at No. 10. The blue-chip linebacker will have lofty expectations should he find himself inside the top five.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns have prioritized versatility in their offensive line rebuild, and that continues with a prospect in Fano who could line up at tackle, guard or even center. Receiver has not been a point of emphasis at the top of drafts for the Browns, but they may be one to watch out for in A.J. Brown trade discussions down the road.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 If Tate gets by the Giants and Browns, he makes a ton of sense for the Commanders here to be the long-term WR1 replacement for another former Buckeye in Terry McLaurin, who turns 31 in September. Jayden Daniels' weapons have to improve to give the young quarterback the best chance at success.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 While this is a sensible spot for a receiver, even if Tate is off the board thanks to the positive workout from Jordyn Tyson, Bain is too good to pass up for New Orleans at another premium position as the last of the three top-tier edge rushers.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 9 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals can move down and still get a top tackle in this slot, or the position could be addressed later in the first round if they can pick up an additional pick on Thursday in a move down. In this mock, they land Nos. 9, 29 and 148 along with a 2027 second-round pick in the move down.

From From Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 10 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 The timing of the Dexter Lawrence trade was surely interesting, coming off Tyson's pro day, where he apparently made a favorable impression on Giants brass. Pairing Tyson with Malik Nabers is a nightmare for NFC defenses, provided both can stay healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Downs has a case to go in the top five, just like popular mock picks Jeremiyah Love and Sonny Styles, and this would be an excellent value for the Dolphins landing the last blue-chip prospect at a non-premium position without having to trade into the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd You could argue either way for Delane and Downs to be taken 11th and 12th if these teams are still holding those picks, and the Cowboys would surely be happy to land the top corner in the draft without sacrificing anything to move up. Much like after the third pick, there appears to be a tier break if this is the top 12 come Thursday.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 13 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Proctor is a talent who could straddle the aforementioned tier break and potentially even be the first tackle off the board. Once he falls outside the top 12, the Lions must get aggressive to land him, and we know the Rams are always on board with a trade down that amasses assets.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st With the Ravens sniped on Proctor, they pivot instead to the best pure guard prospect in the class to address the interior of an offensive line that just lost Tyler Linderbaum at center. Ioane should start for Baltimore for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Much like at Nos. 11 and 12, I believe Ioane and Sadiq will be the picks at Nos. 14 and 15, but I have no idea what order they'll be in. Both make sense for the Ravens and Bucs, who can use the talented tight end to help make up for the loss of Mike Evans and ease the burden on the young receiver group.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon is typically not around past the Rams pick in mocks, but with them trading back, the Jets have the opportunity to add the tough slot receiver as a desperately needed passing-game weapon. I could also see the Jets getting aggressive with this pick and making a trade up for a second top-10 pick should the right prospect make it out of the top five.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 17 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Some will see this as the Rams getting sniped for Lemon, but I believe Cooper makes far more sense as a long-term replacement for Davante Adams, a sorely needed move for a franchise that must set itself up for the post-Matthew Stafford world as much as chase titles now.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy could go as high as fifth overall or fall out of the first round, depending on how teams are treating his medical evaluation, but he should be a full go for 2026, coming off a torn ACL suffered in January 2025, so anything outside the top 10 feels like a gamble worth taking.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Often paired with the Vikings, Thieneman lasts one additional slot and becomes a third big addition to the Panthers' defense this year, along with edge rusher Jaelen Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. With Tet McMillan looking like a bona fide WR1, Carolina can wait to address their receiver need until Day 2.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th I can't imagine the Cowboys using two picks inside the top 20 and not coming away with a player in the trenches, and Faulk is the type of versatile defender who should be coveted for incoming defensive coordinator Christian Parker's system.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th I consider this the third-tier break when it comes to first-round talent, and anyone below this I'd have no trouble leaving out of the first round. That's why the Steelers fans shouldn't feel too bad about sitting tight at No. 21 as the night marches slowly along, as Freeling could be the answer at left tackle that's been missing in Pittsburgh.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers would certainly love to trade down if this is how the board shakes out, and maybe someone will be interested enough in Ty Simpson to put together a package. But if it's not the Jets or Cardinals, I don't know that it makes sense, and either or both could have their eyes on the 2027 QB class. Bisontis is a fringe first-rounder who addresses a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th The Eagles have the luxury of developing the impressive but raw Ihenachor behind their stellar tackle pairing before he eventually takes over for Lane Johnson, setting up another succession plan on the Eagles' offensive line.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 This may still be too early for a receiver for Cleveland, especially if they plan to get involved in the A.J. Brown market, but Concepcion is a good value at this point of the draft who could be a part of an upgraded receiver room that is sorely needed in Cleveland.

Round 1 - Pick 25 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th Edge rusher becomes a bit of "choose your fighter" late in the first round with several different archetypes available, but if Chicago doesn't want to look purely run defense with a defensive tackle, they could opt for Parker as an edge who can give them a boost against the run while developing as a pass rusher as well.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Zion Young EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 76th POSITION RNK 11th The Bills should be looking for scheme fits as Jim Leonhard takes over on defense, and there may not be one better on the edge than Young. With no second-round pick, it may make sense to explore a trade down before taking him, but that assumes there will be interest in teams moving up.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd The 49ers could be in the tackle or edge rusher discussions, but this feels like a good value for McNeil-Warren to address a need at safety for incoming defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Even though John Lynch hasn't prioritized his former position in past years, this could be an opportunity to grab one of the best three safeties in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Slotting an offensive lineman in for the Texans makes a ton of sense, as always, and Miller is a candidate to go much higher should the position be more of an emphasis for the teams picking in the back half of the first round. Caleb Lomu is also available if the team prefers a more natural fit on the left side.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 29 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 The Cardinals use the late first acquired in the move down to No. 9 to scoop up Simpson with the Jets standing pat with their second-round pick. Opinions are split on Simpson as they are with any QB who is not locked into a consensus first-round evaluation, and this would allow the Cardinals a year to develop him as a potential long-term option heading into next year's draft.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 With Jon-Eric Sullivan coming from Green Bay, it would not surprise to see the Dolphins pass on receiver twice in the first round, but the positional depth chart is in much worse shape than it ever was with the Packers. Boston has enough buzz that it wouldn't surprise to see him go in the 19-24 range.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The Super Bowl showed the Patriots need to improve their protection in front of Drake Maye, and there should be enough fringe first-round talent they can land without a move up. Lomu could go much higher as a more proven left tackle option, though he would move to the right side in New England.