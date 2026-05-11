The 2027 NFL Draft has already been lauded as one of the best in recent years. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith may be the best of the bunch, but there are others with the potential to reach similar pinnacles at their respective positions. The first round is expected to feature several young prospects who are draft-eligible for the first time. Where will those players land?

In today's thought exercise, we explore some of the quarterbacks who may be a part of next year's class and the teams positioned to select them. Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby was excluded as his future is yet to be determined amidst an ongoing investigation into gambling.

The draft order is FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds in reverse order rather than a reflection of how much or little I think about your favorite franchise. It is worth noting that the Jets are the only team with more than one first-round pick. They possess three first-round picks as a result of the Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner trades. Neither the Packers nor the Colts has a selection.

Washington will host next year's draft at various landmarks, including the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

1. Miami Dolphins: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning is far from a finished product, so this is not meant to prop him up as a clear and obvious No. 1 overall selection. Manning offers the greatest combination of production and potential in the class. Despite signing Malik Willis this offseason, quarterback is expected to be a need for the franchise next offseason.

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The same situation, but a year later. If Dante Moore had remained in the 2026 NFL Draft, he likely would have been the No. 2 overall selection by the Jets. New York would not have had David Bailey, but they would be equipped to use three first-round picks in any manner they choose.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith is the best prospect eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft right now. South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart could be an equally talented player at his position by next April, but he is not as far along as Smith. Wide receiver isn't Arizona's biggest need, but Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. should not deter them from taking a superior player. The remaining available quarterbacks are also not refined enough to pass up Smith.

4. Cleveland Browns: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers is still very much a vision rather than a finished product. Cleveland would have a difficult time passing up a potential heir apparent to Myles Garrett, but how long can they continue trotting out quarterback play that is insufficient to win football games?

5. Tennessee Titans: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Dan Moore Jr. would still have two years left on the contract he signed last off-season, but moving on from him would save the franchise roughly $10 million towards the salary cap. Trevor Goosby represents an upgrade at the position.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Maxx Crosby and Dylan Stewart would be paired together for essentially one season unless he were traded prior. After the 2027 season, Crosby does not have any guaranteed money and is owed roughly $27.5 million each of the final two seasons. As the Raiders embrace a new era, and having already attempted to move on from Crosby once, it would not be a surprise if they explored their options.

7. New Orleans Saints: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Leonard Moore is one of the best 2027 prospects, but is still available because of the depth in the class. The Saints were thought to be interested in Mansoor Delane and that is why Kansas City traded in front of them. A year later, New Orleans gets its cornerback in the first round.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Leonard Moore is one of the best prospects in this draft class, but is still available because of the depth in the class. The Saints were thought to be interested in Mansoor Delane and that is why Kansas City traded in front of them. A year later, New Orleans gets its cornerback in the first round.

9. New York Giants: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Cam Coleman is the best prospect available at this stage. He is a bigger body to pair with Malik Nabers. The Giants will have another year to gather information about what the future may hold for Jaxson Dart.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

Pittsburgh is once again in a sort of no man's land at the quarterback position. Cameron Heyward cannot play forever, and the Steelers will eventually need additional help along the defensive line, so they take A'Mauri Washington

11. Carolina Panthers: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The secondary was considered a high priority for the Panthers this year, and they ultimately selected Will Lee III and Zakee Wheatley on Day 3. Carolina attacks the position more aggressively in the 2027 NFL Draft.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

If Colin Simmons were 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he may be the first non-quarterback drafted. Although incredibly talented, he is a bit smaller, and that renders him available a little later than he would have been in this year's draft.

13. Washington Commanders: Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

Trey'Dez Green has unorthodox measurables at 6-foot-7, but he is fluid, serviceable as a blocker. He has the size and speed to threaten vertically. Drafting a wide receiver is not the only way to create explosives in the pass game.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Drake Lindsey, QB, Minnesota

Baker Mayfield has not received a contract extension at this time, which means Tampa Bay does not have its starter on the books for 2027. Drake Lindsey is not as refined as Fernando Mendoza was coming out of California, but there is a lot to like about the way he processes the field.

15. New York Jets (from Colts): Ahmad Moten Sr., DL, Miami (Fla.)

New York knew it was not going to be able to fill all of its needs in one offseason. The Jets addressed the skill rooms with Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq, but must replenish the defense. The Hurricanes produced two first-round edge rusher picks in 2026, but it may be the interior's year in 2027, with Justin Scott also being a top prospect.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

Jacksonville returns to the first round after not having a pick in 2026. David Stone is a gifted athlete who is hoping to put it all together for the Sooners. Playing time should be more readily available now that Gracen Halton and Damonic Williams have moved on to the NFL.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Orlando Brown Jr. will be 31 prior to the 2027 season, and there is an opportunity for Cincinnati to move on and save money toward the salary cap. The possibility becomes even more likely the following year, so if Carter Smith had to sit on the bench for a year or play a different position, it is not the worst outcome.

18. Chicago Bears: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Kewan Lacy can break defenders down in open space and has become a more impactful performer in the pass game this season. Ben Johnson has shown the team is not afraid to be aggressive in building out the offensive skill talent.

19. New York Jets (from Cowboys): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

The outcome of New York's draft haul would be Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami defensive tackle Ahmad Moten Jr. and now Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker, whose size and speed make him a more consistent vertical threat for the offense.

20. Houston Texans: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Houston has not had a difference-making tight end, and perhaps that is not by design, but it has always been a key element to the San Francisco offenses. There was some criticism of Kenyon Sadiq's production this season, but it was partly due to Jamari Johnson's inclusion.

21. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers): Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Ryan Williams struggled with drops this season and is no longer mentioned in the same breath as Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman as wide receiver prospects in this class. However, he moves differently than most at the position. If he returns to freshman form or takes a step forward, he will reassert himself as one of the best in this class.

22. Denver Broncos: PJ Williams, OL, SMU

Sean Payton always heavily invested in the offensive line while with the Saints. If the Broncos were looking for an off-ramp to right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who will turn 33-years-old prior to the 2027 season, then PJ Williams would be an option.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

There was talk of Philadelphia moving on from Jalen Carter this offseason. They recently re-signed Jordan Davis to a massive extension. Would they do the same with Carter or use him as a bargaining chip to accomplish other team goals? Will Echoles is the contingency plan.

24. Detroit Lions: Matayo Uiagalelei, LB, Oregon

Detroit drafted Derrick Moore to go along with Aidan Hutchinson, but the position has been such a problem for the organization that they may want more aid. In theory, Matayo Uiagalelei and Hutchinson would start with Moore as depth.

25. San Francisco 49ers: Zach Lutmer, DB, Iowa

Zach Lutmer has positional versatility to play on the boundary, over the slot or at safety. It will be easy to find a role for the natural talent in the secondary.

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Miller, WR, Colorado

Kansas City addressed needs on the defense, but put offensive woes on the back burner. They need to identify long-term pieces to the unit and Omarion Miller is dynamic with the ball in his hands.

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Los Angeles currently has failed first-round picks Trevor Penning and Cole Strange, as well as former Florida center Jake Slaughter, competing for the starting offensive guard positions. There is no reason to believe offensive guard may not once again be in the crosshairs next offseason.

28. New England Patriots: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

New England has gotten by with veteran journeymen at the linebacker position, but now identifies a green dot of the future.

29. Buffalo Bills: KJ Bolden, DB, Georgia

It will be interesting to see how Buffalo deploys Jalon Kilgore this season, but KJ Bolden is a better fit at safety.

30. Seattle Seahawks: Zabien Brown, DB, Alabama

Zabien Brown has played extensively for a talented Alabama team and registered five interceptions over the past two seasons. Ball production often translates to the NFL and Seattle may still be looking for assistance at the cornerback position.

31. Baltimore Ravens: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Baltimore may have considered cornerback here as well, but instead tab Kyngston Viliamu-Asa to pair with Roquan Smith. Viliamu-Asa is a part of a young linebacker class with tremendous upside.

32. Los Angeles Rams: Damon Wilson II, DE, Missouri

Byron Young is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be 29-years-old prior to next year's draft. Los Angeles keeps the cupboards stocked with the selection of Damon Wilson.