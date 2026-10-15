We're less than a week out from the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, and it stands to be a wild one after a summer of major movement, particularly in the Eastern Conference with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to the 76ers, Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors, Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat, Jayson Tatum back for the Celtics, Tyrese Haliburton back for the Pacers and LaMelo Ball gone from the Hornets.

In 2007-08, all eight playoff teams in the Western Conference won at least 50 games. That is crazy. I don't think it will happen again, but it could in this East. There are that many good teams. Ultimately, I think there will be enough cannibalism to keep most of these really good teams in the 47 to 53-win range. I think the Pistons decline while the Raptors and Pacers rise. But by how much?

That's what we're here for. To predict the over/under win totals for each Eastern Conference team based on lines currently set at FanDuel. This was a tough exercise, but the receipt is printed. There's no going back now.

Atlanta Hawks

2025-26 record: 46-36

46-36 2026-27 win total: 43.5

43.5 Prediction: Under

The Hawks are following the modern blueprint of wings galore, adding Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins to an already deep stable of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels that helped lead them to 46 wins last season and a brief 2-1 lead over the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

But the East is better and deeper this year, and the new lottery odds may hit Atlanta particularly hard. Last year, the Hawks went 20-6 after the All-Star break, with 10 of those wins coming against actively tanking teams. The incentive to bottom out isn't there anymore, and with more teams actually playing to win down the stretch, teams like the Hawks will have to earn those late-season victories that fueled them a year ago. Atlanta is a better team than it was a year ago, but the win total won't reflect that.

Boston Celtics

2025-26 record: 56-26

56-26 2026-27 win total: 50.5

50.5 Prediction: Over

Boston won 56 games a year ago and stands to be a better team this season, at least through the first 82 (we'll see if Paul George can actually stay healthy for the playoffs and how much Jaylen Brown's individual offense will be missed in postseason play).

Look at it like this: Jayson Tatum, who basically didn't play last season, replacing Brown from last year's team is one upgrade. George replacing Anfernee Simons is two upgrades. Mitchell Robinson replacing Nikola Vucevic is three upgrades. Payton Pritchard has already made his leap, but he is waiting to pop out of the void left by Brown in the No. 2 hole.

Now add in another year for all the youngsters (Boston's wing depth is unending) and the sneakily better fit that George represents over Brown (he's not the better player in a vacuum, obviously) as an elite shooter, especially off the catch, with a lower usage and turnover rate that slides seamlessly into Boston's drive-and-kick game. I worry about the lack of athleticism and rim pressure, but Joe Mazzulla's system is a regular-season cheat code. Continuity. Offensive rebounding. Derrick freaking White. I'm all over this Celtics team, in the regular season at least.

Brooklyn Nets

2025-26 record: 20-62

20-62 2026-27 win total: 24.5

24.5 Prediction: Over

Brooklyn won 20 games last year while having no interest in winning. They went out and got Julius Randle, whose ability to initiate offense will be a major crutch for Brooklyn's bottom-barrel backcourt. Randle and Michael Porter Jr. give the Nets some punch and there's some sneaky depth here. The Egor Demin leap is coming.

It's true, Brooklyn won virtually all its games last season against fellow tankers, and nobody will be trying to bottom out this season. But Jordi Fernandez can really coach and the incentive to lose is gone as the Nets don't own their 2027 pick (Houston has swap rights). If they trade Porter Jr. during the season, everything changes. But as it stands, I actually like Brooklyn to approach 30 wins.

Charlotte Hornets

2025-26 record: 44-38

44-38 2026-27 win total: 37.5

37.5 Prediction: Under

Big picture, the LaMelo Ball trade was a good move. The Hornets are headed in a good direction with Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller as the franchise faces, and the veterans they added in the form of Naz Reid, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale bring stability and plenty of shooting. This is a pretty good team.

And yet, I just can't get past the lack of creation without Ball (Coby White is more of a scorer). Last year, Charlotte's offense plunged by almost 12 points per 100 possessions when Ball sat, per Cleaning the Glass, from the 97th percentile to the 36th. It's true, the numbers also looked great with White in Ball's place, but in small samples.

Again, the zoomed-out direction of this team is sound, but zooming in on this season, with how much better the East has gotten, the adjustment to playing without Ball, and the injuries Miller, Knueppel and White are dealing with to start the season, I think this year is going to be the one step back in Charlotte's two-steps-forward plan.

Chicago Bulls

2025-26 record: 31-51

31-51 2026-27 win total: 29.5

29.5 Prediction: Under

Josh Giddey has become a guy who almost guarantees a competitive team most nights, but Chicago doesn't have enough to consistently win. Caleb Wilson will do the "flashes greatness but isn't consistent" rookie thing. Matas Buzelis has all the gifts and I think he could be in the race for Most Improved Player with more offensive license, but like Wilson, he will be contributing more to the bucket of impressive performances than leading to consistent winning.

Norman Powell and Nicolas Claxton are winning players, but Powell, with the second year of his deal being a team option, is ripe to be traded at the deadline. There's a lot of size in Chicago with a stable of guys going 6-foot-7 and up, but the shooting, defense and depth are all going to be bottom-third material. Chicago getting to 30 wins in this Eastern Conference, with no more easy ones over tankers, is a stretch.

Cleveland Cavaliers

2025-26 record: 52-30

52-30 2026-27 win total: 48.5

48.5 Prediction: Under

On paper, there's too much core talent here to feel safe going under 49 wins. The Cavs have averaged just under 54 wins per season over the last four years. They've won 106 regular-season games over the last two. With guaranteed offensive production from multiple sources, two big-time bigs and a bench sniper in Sam Merrill, this team, with all its continuity, is built for the regular season.

But at some point, James Harden isn't going to be a guaranteed 50-win guy. Cleveland lost a lot of its depth (Dean Wade, now in Philadelphia, was a big part of many of their best lineups). Peyton Watson probably isn't going to log the usage he did for his big stretch in Denver last season when key players were out, so that might not be quite the pickup you think unless he gets back to defending at an elite level. To be honest, this is one I would stay away from, but if I had to bet, I would lean toward the under. I just think this team is losing steam.

Detroit Pistons

2025-26 record: 60-22

60-22 2026-27 win total: 47.5

47.5 Prediction: Over

We all saw Jalen Duren's struggles in the postseason. We know Detroit is lacking a second independent scorer (Tobias Harris was the closest thing they had to this and he's gone). We know spacing is a real issue with Duren and Ausar Thompson on the floor.

The counter is that this team won 60 games last season, which would require a historic plunge to fall below 48 in the following season with largely the same roster. They were also the best team in the league against the best teams (17-7 with a plus-5.6 point differential vs. the top 10 teams, per Cleaning the Glass).

The Harris subtraction is significant. The absence of his individual shot-making, particularly late in possessions, is going to put even more on Cade Cunningham to create every shred of offense for this team. Cunningham is the closest thing to Luka Doncic in terms of one-man shows, but even he has limits. We saw it in the postseason, when turnovers piled up and a historic run of scoring performances was required just to dig out of a 3-1 hole and escape the eighth-seeded Magic in the first round.

If it sounds like I'm making a case for both sides of this line, it's because I am. This is one of the toughest calls, in my opinion. Ultimately, the defense will be there every night. Isaiah Joe will bring some needed shooting alongside Duncan Robinson. John Collins is a sneaky good add with his ability to be a corner 3 spacer and athletic two-man partner with Cunningham, who, for my money, is just too good to oversee a historic falloff.

So I'll go over. Slightly. The Pistons are definitely going to regress, but a 13-game regression is too much.

Indiana Pacers

2025-26 record: 19-63

19-63 2026-27 win total: 44.5

44.5 Prediction: Over

This one is easy for me. Indiana returns the same team that was one win from an NBA championship in 2025. We've seen enough guys immediately rediscover their stardom following Achilles tears to trust Tyrese Haliburton to pick up where he left off. Everything is designed to flow through him, and Pascal Siakam was an All-NBA caliber guy.

The depth is concerning to some, but I'm a big Andrew Nembhard believer. There are still wings everywhere you look. Rick Carlisle is still the coach. The big change from that Finals team, of course, is Ivica Zubac subbing in for Myles Turner. It will look different without Turner's stretch shooting, but Zubac is superior at every other facet of the game and gives the Pacers true offensive diversity.

Once they figure out the different schematics, Zubac raises the ceiling with his defense, passing and post play. Indiana is a better team than the one that nearly won it all. The time it may take to rediscover their rhythm with Haliburton notwithstanding, this win total is way too low.

Miami Heat

2025-26 record: 43-39

43-39 2026-27 win total: 46.5

46.5 Prediction: Over

Half-court cramping is a concern with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor together, but let's not overcomplicate this. The Heat are working with one of the best players in the world in Antetokounmpo, one of the best defenders in the world in Adebayo, and one of the best coaches in the world in Erik Spoelstra.

Miami has the makings of a top-five defense. Antetokounmpo's paint gravity will generate plenty of open 3s, and quietly the Heat have a number of guys -- Andrew Wiggins (41%), Klay Thompson (38%), Bobby Portis (46%), Tim Hardaway Jr. (41%), Davion MItchell (40%), Simone Fontecchio (38%) -- who can feast on these looks in an up-tempo drive-and-kick setting. Pelle Larsson is tailor-made for a breakout season.

I'll admit, I was pretty worried at first about the offensive fit of a Giannis/Bam/Mitchell starting lineup, and it still presents some problems. But the more I think about this Heat team and all the little battles that it is going to consistently win, the more comfortable I feel in taking this over.

Milwaukee Bucks

2025-26 record: 32-50

32-50 2026-27 win total: 25.5

25.5 Prediction: Under

There's some sneaky talent on this team, but the core of the best players -- Tyler Herro and Myles Turner, and Kyle Kuzma -- are pretty ripe to be traded if the Bucks can find a taker.

Milwaukee doesn't own its 2027 draft pick, so in one sense, there's no incentive to lose. But it also means the new lottery structure, which penalizes the three worst teams, doesn't apply to them either.

So the Bucks are basically free to play around with their young guys, particularly No. 10 overall pick Brayden Burries, with no fear of it costing them lottery odds. In the end, somebody has to lose games in the East, and I think the new lottery structure is going to impact the bottom dwellers' win totals more than the contenders. Milwaukee falls short.

New York Knicks

2025-26 record: 53-29

53-29 2026-27 win total: 51.5

51.5 Prediction: Under

This line feels low given the sweet taste we all still have in our mouths of Knicks basketball. They looked like a juggernaut as they won their first championship since 1973. How could they not win 52 games with the only real loss being Mitchell Robinson?

For starters, they only won 53 last year, so we're not talking about a regular-season behemoth. This team is built for the playoffs and who knows how motivated they're going to be to play their best in November and December? I won't call it a championship hangover, but maybe more of a slight relaxation.

Mike Brown is likely going to be even more cautious with starter workload than he was last season, when he dialed back the Tom Thibodeau 82-game boot camp. The Karl-Anthony Towns contract stuff is a potential distraction. Josh Hart and Miles McBride are playing for new deals. The East is way better, which should, theoretically, reduce every team's win total from the previous season if they're returning the same roster.

It's not to say the Knicks can't or won't win 55-plus games. The continuity and confidence are at a high. Jalen Brunson will swing close games. The talent and chemistry are obviously elite. But there's just too much parity among too many East teams, and I think the Knicks somewhat slow-play the first three months, knowing their health and energy come playoff time is way more important than their seed.

Orlando Magic

2025-26 record: 45-37

45-37 2026-27 win total: 43.5

43.5 Prediction: Over

Full disclosure: I would stay as far away from this bet as humanly possible. Orlando's season could go 10 different ways. But I'm a sucker for the talent, just as I was last season when I believed a top-four or even top-three seed was in the cards. Injuries prevented that from happening, but it wasn't just that.

The Paolo Banchero experiment is frustrating. Can he coexist with Franz Wagner? The needle moves closer to no every season, it seems. But I'm not ready to give up yet. When Banchero is on, anything seems possible for this team. The defensive infrastructure is there. New coach Sean Sweeney is probably a real offensive upgrade from Jamahl Mosley, but the coaching change is another unknown.

Bottom line, the Magic were a mess last season. Banchero shot even worse than normal, Wagner and Jalen Suggs combined to miss 73 games, and they still stumbled into 45 wins. They did a lot of that work against tanking teams, yes, but Desmond Bane was as advertised and we saw how tough they can be in the playoffs when everything is clicking. Assuming they finally get a fair shake health-wise, I can see this team approaching 48-50 wins. I can also see them falling into the 30s. Again, I would stay away. But it's October, and hope springs eternal, so I'm going glass-half-full with the over.

Philadelphia 76ers

2025-26 record: 45-37

45-37 2026-27 win total: 49.5

49.5 Prediction: Under

If ever a team was more focused on preserving energy and health for the postseason than emptying the regular-season tank for a bit better seed, it's the 76ers.

The starting lineup is loaded. Dean Wade will tie together many secondary lineups and could even become a closing option. Depth is good, but losing Ariel Hukporti for the season is a blow.

Nobody in their right mind can predict Joel Embiid to play more than 50 games. Hell, he hasn't played more than 39 in any of the past three seasons. LeBron James will turn 42 in December. There's a perfect world where all these high-usage stars identify, and embrace, their most favorable roles -- James orchestrating, Tyrese Maxey playing more off ball, Jaylen Brown scaling back the isos and maxing out his defensive focus and energy, Embiid balancing what will be a frequent and forceful transition attack with his back to the basket and mid-post face-ups -- but that will come (if it does at all) at the end of a season-long experiment with plenty of losses along the way.

The scoring talent, particularly late in games, is so deep here that Philly is going to win its share of games. But these kinds of superteams with redundant skill sets tend to start relatively slowly and spend long stretches as works in progress. In my mind, there's also no way this line wasn't inflated to start with, given the hype around this team. It started above 50 wins and is coming down because people are seeing the light. I still think it should be two ticks lower.

Toronto Raptors

2025-26 record: 46-36

46-36 2026-27 win total: 46.5

46.5 Prediction: Over

If Kawhi Leonard plays in 60-plus games, the Raptors are going to fly past this number. That's admittedly a big if, but Leonard played 65 games last year and was one of the league's best players.

The fit here is already worked out. Leonard does a lot of the same things as Brandon Ingram, he just does them way better. Scottie Barnes may be a superstar one day, but for right now, he's more suited to the second-star role Leonard allows him to play.

This team is going to defend and run like crazy. RJ Barrett is the third option and he scored 20 points per game last year; he's either a luxury third guy and long defender or a trade chip on an expiring contract. Collin Murray-Boyles is set to explode. Immanuel Quickley averaged 16 and 6 last year on 38% 3-point shooting.

Barnes and Leonard take a lot of the same shots from the same spots, but Leonard's 3-point range spaces this offense out. Barnes is a budding playmaker. I don't love Jakob Poeltl as the starting center or the depth behind him, but everything else about this team looks awesome. I think they cruise past 50 wins.

Washington Wizards

2025-26 record: 17-65

17-65 2026-27 win total: 34.5

34.5 Prediction: Under

The Wizards could double their win total from last year and still fall short of this number. If you're excited about this team because of Trae Young and Anthony Davis, you're looking at it wrong.

Young is a one-way ticket to mediocrity even with a good team around him, and this is not a good team relative to its Eastern Conference competition. Davis is more likely to be injured or traded than the centerpiece of a playoff roster.

We'll all be watching AJ Dybantsa with great interest. Tre Johnson. Alex Sarr. Bub Carrington. Kyshawn George. Bilal Coulibaly. This is where the hope for the future lies, but it won't be enough to win 35 games.