Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 62.87 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Pierre Desir
Summary:
Alex Austin has average top-end speed, but he builds up to it quickly. He has good height for the position and is not afraid to be physical. In fact, he is a bit too handsy through routes downfield. He had a 17.2% missed tackle rate last season.
Strengths:
- Good height for the position
- Builds speed quickly
- Not afraid to be physical
- Doesn't get stuck at the top of his drop
Weaknesses:
- Handsy downfield
- 17.2% missed tackle rate
- Average top-end speed