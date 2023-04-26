Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.87 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Pierre Desir

Summary:

Alex Austin has average top-end speed, but he builds up to it quickly. He has good height for the position and is not afraid to be physical. In fact, he is a bit too handsy through routes downfield. He had a 17.2% missed tackle rate last season.

Strengths:

Good height for the position

Builds speed quickly

Not afraid to be physical

Doesn't get stuck at the top of his drop

Weaknesses: