The early NFL season has been dominated by high-profile injuries, and if anything, that unfortunate trend only picked up in Week 4. Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, Tee Higgins and Rashee Rice were just a few of the big names to leave their respective contests early, and that's only on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback has been especially hard-hit this season, with Jaxson Dart done for the season and Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray have all missed time with injuries suffered this season. Health can be one of the biggest factors, especially as injuries pile up throughout the rugged 17-game, 18-week schedule.

Two teams -- the Chiefs and the Panthers -- get their bye and a chance to heal up in Week 5, and the Rams face the Bills on "Monday Night Football," so they're not practicing Wednesday. As such, we're taking a look at the initial injury reports for the 28 teams playing on Thursday and Sunday.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)

Not only are the Buccaneers down their starting quarterback -- they'll turn to Jalon Daniels for the second straight week -- but they're down two key members of their secondary, too, against one of the league's best passing attacks. Morrison got hurt early in Week 3 and hasn't played since, and Winfield fractured a rib in Week 4. In better news, Rueben Bain Jr. (groin, shoulder) carries no injury designation into the game after missing Week 4.

The Cowboys are dealing with plenty of defensive injuries as well, but the most noteworthy development is the potential season debut of Tyler Smith, the team's top offensive lineman. He's officially questionable.

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7) in London

Several notable Eagles, including RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring), LB Jihaad Campbell (knee) and OLB Jonathan Greenard (ankle), did not participate Wednesday. WR Marquise Browns (ankle), S Marcus Epps (groin) and C/G Drew Kendall also didn't practice. LB Zack Baun (concussion), TE Dallas Goedert (knee), T Fred Johnson (knee) and CB Quinyon Mitchell (knee) were limited.

S Eric Murray (concussion) was the only Jaguars player not practicing. CB Montaric Brown (hamstring), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), T Anton Harrison (elbow), DE Josh Hines-Allen (groin), CB Jarrian Jones (foot), CB Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) and G Cole Van Lanen (knee) were all limited.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-2.5)

The Bears were again without QB Caleb Williams (hamstring), who hasn't played since Week 2. Their top two running backs Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) and RB D'Andre Swift also didn't practice Wednesday, and neither did OL Jonah Jackson (ankle), DL Grady Jarrett (NRI/rest), OL Joe Thuney (pec) and OL Darnell Wright (ankle). LB Keyshaun Elliott (quad), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles) and DL Shemar Turner (knee) were limited.

For Green Bay, G Aaron Banks (knee, toe), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), G Jager Burton (back) and G Jacob Monk (quad) did not practice. T Anthony Belton (knee), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), LB Lukas Van Ness (shoulder), WR Savion Williams (ankle) and DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle) were limited.

Houston Texans (-7.5) at Tennessee Titans

DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), T Trent Brown (NIR/rest) and LB Jamal Hill (knee) did not practice Wednesday for the Texans. LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin), DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Nico Collins (NIR/rest), WR Tank Dell (knee), DE Logan Hall (knee), DT Kayden McDonald (ankle) and T Braden Smith (foot) were all limited. Dell, McDonald and Smith all had their practice windows opened.

For the Titans, DT Jeffery Simmons (back), DL John Franklin-Myers (back), RB Tony Pollard (foot), S Amani Hooker (concussion) and CB Marcus Harris (knee, ankle) did not practice. S Kevin Winston Jr. (shoulder) was limited.

Cincinnati Bengals (-6.5) at Miami Dolphins

Neither of the Bengals' top wide receivers -- Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) nor Tee Higgins (groin, neck) -- practiced Wednesday. Also not practicing were DT Jonathan Allen (NIR/rest, knee), LB Swayze Bozeman (groin), S Bryan Cook (ankle), S Kyle Dugger (quad). DT Dexter Lawrence (wrist), S Jordan Battle (hamstring), LB Barrett Carter (ankle), G Dalton Risner (knee) and WR Colbie Young (knee) were all limited.

Four Dolphins did not practice Wednesday: DE Rob Beal Jr. (hamstring), WR Caleb Douglas (ankle), DB Reese Taylor (quad) and LB Jackson Woodard (ankle). The limited participants were LS Tucker Addington (shoulder), WR Chris Bell (knee), CB Julius Brents (heel), DT Kenneth Grant (toe), T Austin Jackson (knee) and S Dante Trader Jr. (shin).

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-3.5)

The Raiders were without WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) at Wednesday's practice. TE Brock Bowers (knee), G Spencer Burford (knee), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), G Jackson Powers-Johnson (groin), WR Cody White (ankle) and G Trey Zuhn III (knee) were all limited. RB Ashton Jeanty (ankle) was a full participant.

CB Carlton Davis (neck), CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), WR Mack Hollins (calf) and CB Karon Prunty (hamstring) did not practice for the Patriots on Wednesday. RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), T Morgan Moses (foot), CB Channing Canada (hamstring), LB Christian Elliss (chest), FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle, knee), CB Charles Woods (shoulder) and S Craig Woodson (shoulder) were all limited participants. Drake Maye was listed with a right shoulder injury but was a full participant, as he was for all of last week.

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) at New Orleans Saints

WR Jordan Addison (hamstring), T Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and CB Chuck Demmings (hamstring) were all non-participants for the Vikings' Wednesday practice, while WR Justin Jefferson (ankle), RB Aaron Jones Sr. (NIR/rest) and OT Brian O'Neill (knee) were all limited.

For the Saints, WR Barion Brown (thigh), LB Kaden Elliss (calf), EDGE Anfernee Jennings (knee), RB Alvin Kamara (back) and WR Chris Olave (NIR/rest) were wre listed as non-participants. QB Tyler Shough (left hand), S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), TE Noah Fant (abdomen), EDGE Carl Granderson (ankle) and S Mike Reid (ankle) were limited. Shough's injury, it should be noted, is to his non-throwing hand. Ford and Styles had their practice windows opened this week.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (-1.5)

DE Derek Barnett (ankle), DT Mason Graham (knee, ankle), DT Mike Hall (ankle), G Teven Jenkins (back) and WR Tylan Wallace (knee) did not practice Wednesday for Cleveland. DT Kalia Davis (quad), S Grant Delpit (shoulder) were limited. Davis and Gabriel had their practice windows opened this week.

For the Jets, DB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (concussion), RB Breece Hall (quad), LB Francisco Mauigoa (quad), WR Adonai Michell (finger) and G Dylan Parham (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's session. LB Kingsley Enagbare (knee) was the only limited participant.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

The Colts listed C Tanor Bortolini (ankle), LB Jaylon Carlies (ribs), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring) and DE Arden Key (hamstring) as "did not practice" on their first report of the week. RB Jonathan Taylor (NIR/rest), WR Keenan Allen (groin, NIR/rest) and CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (NIR/rest) were all limited.

Three Steelers -- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), CB Jamel Dean (ankle) and DT Cameron Heyward (NIR/rest) -- did not practice Wednesday. WR Michael Pittman (foot) and RB Rico Dowdle (toe) were limited.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (-3.5)

The Giants were without DE Chauncey Golston (neck), RB Najee Harris (NIR/personal), WR Malik Nabers (knee), S Jason Pinnock (concussion), T Andrew Thomas (groin) at practice Wednesday. TE Isaiah Likely (knee, groin), TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder) and RB Cam Skattebo (shoulder) were limited.

For Washington, the most significant development, by far, was Jayden Daniels being listed as a full participant, the first time that's happened since the star quarterback suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 2 against the Cowboys. Wide receivers Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) did not practice, and neither did safeties Percy Butler (hamstring) and Tyler Owens (hamstring), QB Marcis Mariota (knee) and DE Charles Omenihu (groin, ankle). The limited participants were OL Nick Allegretti (hip, Achilles), CB Trey Amos (ankle), G Sam Cosmi (concussion), RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), LB Frankie Luvu (groin), RB Jeremy McNichols (quad), TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), TE Ben Sinnott (rib), LB Sonny Styles (groin), RB Rachaad White (shoulder) and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad). Amos, Wise and McNichols all had their practice windows opened this week.

Denver Broncos (-3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

CB Pat Surtain II (ankle), CB Riley Moss (ribs) and WR Pat Bryant (ankle) did not practice Wednesday for the Broncos. DL Zach Allen (NIR/rest), OLB Deondrea Tillman (hamstring) and TE Adam Trautman (shoulder) were limited.

The Chargers are dealing with a long list of ailments, including two starting tackles, Joe Alt (neck) and Rashawn Slater (ankle), both of whom didn't practice. Also not practicing were OL Trevor Penning (concussion), WR Ladd McConkey (foot), OLB Khalil Mack (NIR/rest), S Derwin James (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) and G Kayode Awosika (fibula). CB Cam Hart (knee), FB Alc Ingold (shoulder), WR Quentin Johnston (chest), TE Charlie Kolar (forearm), QB Trey Lance (groin), CB Deane Leonard (rib), DT Scott Matlock (foot), OT Branson Taylor (neck), WR Brenen Thompson (quad) and DE Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) were limited.

Detroit Lions (-5.5) at Arizona Cardinals

OL Ben Bartch (foot), DL Tyleik Williams (foot) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday for the Lions. DB Brian Branch (Achilles) and C Cade Mays (wrist) were limited after having their practice windows opened. EDGE D.J. Wonnum (back) was also limited.

Six Cardinals did not participate in Wednesday's practice: S Budda Baker (NIR/rest), OLB Jordan Burch (NIR/personal), OL ISaac Seumalo (NID/rest), OLB Josh Sweat (NIR/rest, groin), S Andrew Wingard (knee) and OL Isaiah Adams (ankle). RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back) were limited.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

DE Nick Bosa (knee, calf) was among several 49ers not participating in Wednesday's practice. RB Christian McCaffrey (NIR/rest), T Trent Williams (NIR/rest), LB Dre Greenlaw (NIR/rest), FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), S Marques Sigle (ankle), CB Upton Stout (shoulder) and DT James Thompson (ankle) didn't participate, either. RB Kaelon Black (illness), WR Mike Evans (ribs) and DE Mykel Williams (knee) were limited.

The Seahawks did not have WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (NIR/rest) or LB Chazz Surratt (calf) practicing Wednesday. RB Zach Charbonnet (knee), WR Irvin Charles (knee), RB George Holani (ribs), LB Tyrice Knight (ankle), CB Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle), G Beau Stephens (knee) and DE Leonard Williams (ankle) were limited.

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Also not practicing for Baltimore were DL Calais Campbell (NIR/rest), OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring, calf), TE Durham Smythe (Achilles), T Ronnie Stanley (NIR/rest, toe, ankle) and G Andrew Vorhees (foot). Limited participants were WR Rashod Bateman (shoulder), WR Zay Flowers (foot), S Kyle Hamilton (groin), WR Chris Moore (ankle) and G John Simpson (groin).

For the Falcons, OT Jake Matthews (groin), DE Za'Darius Smith (concussion, neck) and LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) didn't practice. OT Michael Jerrell (ankle) and DE Cameron Thomas (shoulder) were limited.