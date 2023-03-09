Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.82 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Maxx Crosby

Summary:

Andre Carter II is a long, sudden, spindly rusher who knows how to flash a move then counter off it. His burst and sustained speed routinely threaten the outside shoulder of the OT, and despite his height, he bends the corner tightly in most situations. He's a real finisher because of athleticism and sizable tackling radius. He's not immensely powerful, but his straight arm has some pop, and he plays with his hair on fire regardless of whether it's a run or pass. His swipe and skip/swipe or cross chop moves are in the arsenal and effective. Overall, he's a unique, decently advanced, high-motor rusher.

Strengths:

Length, bend, and pass-rush moves for days

Non-stop motor

Has experience dropping into coverage

Speed-to-power conversion

Weaknesses: