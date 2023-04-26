Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.47 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Oren Burks

Summary:

Anfernee Orji is a fast, explosive linebacker who's more of an athletic specimen than a refined defender at this point. He gets stuck to blocks often, misses a fair amount of tackles, and while he has the hip fluidity, speed, and overall athletic chops to be good in coverage, he doesn't have feel for that element of the game yet. He will deliver some monstrous hits, and when he finds a gap to shoot he'll get through it in a hurry. He's a plus blitzer because of his athletic traits. He has good length and requisite size for today's NFL. He could become a quality player if time is taken for his development in the finer areas of playing the position.

Strengths:

Explosive and good top-end speed

Fluid hips to turn and run in coverage

Propensity to deliver the big hit

Weaknesses: