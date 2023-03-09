Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.41 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Juston Burris

Summary:

Anthony Johnson Jr. has great size to play the boundary and average top-end speed to carry routes vertically. He struggles against double moves and routes that cross his face, as well as breaking his feet down in space to tackle. Johnson is a physical player who is willing to make plays in the flat but is also handsy downfield in coverage. He shows good awareness to play in a zone scheme.

Strengths:

Great size for the position

Ample playing experience

Good awareness to play zone coverage

Very physical, willing to play the flat

Weaknesses: