Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.41 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Juston Burris
Summary:
Anthony Johnson Jr. has great size to play the boundary and average top-end speed to carry routes vertically. He struggles against double moves and routes that cross his face, as well as breaking his feet down in space to tackle. Johnson is a physical player who is willing to make plays in the flat but is also handsy downfield in coverage. He shows good awareness to play in a zone scheme.
Strengths:
- Great size for the position
- Ample playing experience
- Good awareness to play zone coverage
- Very physical, willing to play the flat
Weaknesses:
- Gets twisted on double moves, routes that cross his face
- Handsy downfield
- Needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space
- Inconsistent landing his jams in man coverage