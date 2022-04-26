Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.80 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Uchenna Nwosu

Strengths:

Wiry strong and displays good balance. Long arms. Great explosive testing. Capable of dropping into coverage. Does a good job squeezing run gaps. Has some speed to power capability. Contains the edge.

Weaknesses:

Lacks ideal height. Would like to see him improve in his ability to string together pass rush moves. Lacks great strength in his lower body.

Accolades: