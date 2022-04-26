Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88.05 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Bud Dupree

Strengths:

Well-built, thick athlete who does a great job of using his hands to soften the edge. Shows an above-average ability to bend at the waist around the corner. Great top-end speed and explosion. Does a good job of containing the edge or dropping into coverage. Has some power in his hands to stack and shed in the run game.

Weaknesses:

Needs to develop more counter moves and show an ability to pressure linemen inside. Average-to-below-average length. Rotational player who will have to shoulder a larger workload at the next level. Balance was an issue at times this season.

Accolades: