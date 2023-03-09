Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 86.85 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ikem Ekwonu

Summary:

Broderick Jones is a young, but physically gifted offensive tackle with great strength and good quickness. His technique has improved from 2021, but he needs to continue on that path. NFL opponents have more play strength, so Jones will not be able to solely rely on his natural strength.

Strengths:

Gets out of his stance quickly

Great natural strength

Good lateral agility

Good size for the tackle position

Weaknesses: