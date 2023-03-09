Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 86.85 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Ikem Ekwonu
Summary:
Broderick Jones is a young, but physically gifted offensive tackle with great strength and good quickness. His technique has improved from 2021, but he needs to continue on that path. NFL opponents have more play strength, so Jones will not be able to solely rely on his natural strength.
Strengths:
- Gets out of his stance quickly
- Great natural strength
- Good lateral agility
- Good size for the tackle position
Weaknesses:
- Relies too much on natural strength, needs to drop his hips more against bull rush
- Inconsistent footwork when engaged
- Has improved hand fighting when engaged from 2021 but can continue that growth