Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Dominique Alexander

Summary:

Bumper Pool has good size to play middle linebacker but projects more as a role player with special teams value. He is a high-volume tackler with a relentless motor. Pool displays average-to-below-average top-end speed and stiff ankles that result in slow changing of directions. Teams will not be able to trust him to trail in coverage.

Strengths:

  • Good size for the middle linebacker role
  • High-volume tackler
  • Relentless motor
  • Special teams value

Weaknesses:

  • Average-to-below-average top-end speed
  • Stiff ankles lead to slow change of direction
  • Not to be trusted to trail in coverage