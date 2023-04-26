Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 61.40 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Dominique Alexander
Summary:
Bumper Pool has good size to play middle linebacker but projects more as a role player with special teams value. He is a high-volume tackler with a relentless motor. Pool displays average-to-below-average top-end speed and stiff ankles that result in slow changing of directions. Teams will not be able to trust him to trail in coverage.
Strengths:
- Good size for the middle linebacker role
- High-volume tackler
- Relentless motor
- Special teams value
Weaknesses:
- Average-to-below-average top-end speed
- Stiff ankles lead to slow change of direction
- Not to be trusted to trail in coverage