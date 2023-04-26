Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 61.40 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Dominique Alexander

Summary:

Bumper Pool has good size to play middle linebacker but projects more as a role player with special teams value. He is a high-volume tackler with a relentless motor. Pool displays average-to-below-average top-end speed and stiff ankles that result in slow changing of directions. Teams will not be able to trust him to trail in coverage.

Strengths:

Good size for the middle linebacker role

High-volume tackler

Relentless motor

Special teams value

Weaknesses: