Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.93 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Nick Eubanks
Summary:
Cameron Latu was primarily used as a blocker in Tuscaloosa but emerged as a favorite target of quarterback Bryce Young. He has good length and soft hands in the pass game, but little production was a result. His breaks are slow developing. He is probably a blocker at the next level while afforded time to develop as a pass-catcher.
Strengths:
- Blocks with good leverage
- Does a good job of sealing run lanes
- Good length
- Soft hands
- Does a good job of locking onto defenders in space
Weaknesses:
- Limited pass-catching production
- Breaks are slow developing
- Can do a better job of adjusting his feet when engaged as a blocker