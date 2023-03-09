Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.93 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Nick Eubanks

Summary:

Cameron Latu was primarily used as a blocker in Tuscaloosa but emerged as a favorite target of quarterback Bryce Young. He has good length and soft hands in the pass game, but little production was a result. His breaks are slow developing. He is probably a blocker at the next level while afforded time to develop as a pass-catcher.

Strengths:

Blocks with good leverage

Does a good job of sealing run lanes

Good length

Soft hands

Does a good job of locking onto defenders in space

Weaknesses: