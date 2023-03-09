Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.72 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Bryan Edwards

Summary:

Coming off a fantastic 2021 season, Cedric Tillman was set up to break out in 2022 before an injury set him back. He does a good job of setting up his breaks and double moves with varied foot pace and attacks the ball in the air. However, he lacks burst and top-end speed. Tillman takes pride in his blocking and has a great radius to make catches outside of his frame.

Strengths:

Takes pride in blocking

Varies foot pace to set up breaks and double moves

Attacks the ball in the air

Great catch radius; makes catches outside of his frame

Weaknesses: