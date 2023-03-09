Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 79.72 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Bryan Edwards
Summary:
Coming off a fantastic 2021 season, Cedric Tillman was set up to break out in 2022 before an injury set him back. He does a good job of setting up his breaks and double moves with varied foot pace and attacks the ball in the air. However, he lacks burst and top-end speed. Tillman takes pride in his blocking and has a great radius to make catches outside of his frame.
Strengths:
- Takes pride in blocking
- Varies foot pace to set up breaks and double moves
- Attacks the ball in the air
- Great catch radius; makes catches outside of his frame
Weaknesses:
- Missed time due to injury in 2022
- Average-to-below average top-end speed
- Releases off the line of scrimmage can improve