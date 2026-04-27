Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is under investigation by the NCAA for making thousands of online bets via a gambling app, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Sorsby, a five-star transfer quarterback, is taking an indefinite leave from the program to get inpatient treatment for gambling addiction.

According to multiple reports, Sorsby allegedly gambled on several collegiate sporting events, including games during his time as a player at Indiana. The investigation could have a significant impact on Sorsby's ability to play for Texas Tech in 2026 and beyond.

"We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said in a statement. "Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health."

Sorsby was a headliner in the transfer portal for Texas Tech after signing one of the biggest contracts in college football. The Cincinnati transfer was rated the No. 2 overall player in the portal after throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Bearcats.

Last November, the NCAA declined a proposal that would have allowed college athletes and staff to bet on professional sports. At this point, gambling more than $800 on pro sports comes with a 30% loss of a season of eligibility. However, college sports -- especially those in which the subject is participating -- remains a bright red line for the NCAA.

If a player bets on their own games or on games within their own athletic department, they will be subject to permanent loss of eligibility.

"Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current, pending or potential investigations," the NCAA said in a statement to CBS News. "However, the NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition. The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever reports are received."

Projected backup quarterback Will Hammond is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2025 season and could be sidelined for the start of the season. The only other quarterback on the roster with collegiate snaps is Tulsa quarterback transfer Kirk Francis, who started 10 games in three seasons for the Golden Hurricane.