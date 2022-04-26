Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.86 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tim Williams

Strengths:

Muscular build. Versatility to play hand in the dirt or stand up and cloud coverage. Shows some bend potential high side.

Weaknesses:

Coming off a foot injury. Has trouble stopping and changing directins. Needs to develop more counter moves when his initial rush is stopped. Limited sack potential because he was too reliant on average strength and leverage.

Accolades: