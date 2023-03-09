Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 78.65 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Zach Allen
Summary:
Colby Wooden is a tall, girthy, defensive lineman with old-school 3-4 DE body type but impressive athleticism for his size. Leverage an issue because of his height, but there are some quality bull-rush wins on film. He understands how to counter off his initial rush, although he's far from a pass-rush move master at this stage. He wins with one quick move, then gets upfield. He's an absolute unit on the inside against the run; immovable. He two-gaps very well; rarely on the ground. He won't be for everyone, but he has a very unique frame and serious versatility to set a concrete edge as a defensive end or win with length/quickness/fast move on the inside.
Strengths:
- Quality bull rusher
- Can deploy quick pass-rush move and get up the field in a hurry
- Immovable against the run
- Massive size/length/tackling radius
Weaknesses:
- Outleveraged at times becuase of his height
- Huge frame, so doesn't win quickly
- Doesn't have big collection of pass rush moves
- Tweener frame/athletic profile