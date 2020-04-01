Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia

NFL Draft analysis for Colton McKivitz, OT, West Virginia

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67

Strengths:

  • Powerful off the snap
  • Plays with a coveted meanstreak

Weaknesses:

  • Limited motion laterally
  • Anchor drags too much
  • Has not shown much development from 2018
