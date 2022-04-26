Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.66 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: B.W. Webb

Strengths:

Flips hips and carries vertical routes vs. speedy WRs. Smooth in his backpedal, gets out of breaks quickly and meets WR at catch point.

Weaknesses:

Only 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, and while he covers ground from the free safety position, size and length are an issue. Because he's undersized, he isn't going to contest many balls at the catch point.

Accolades: