Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.91 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Mitch Morse

Strengths:

Taller center with high-caliber movement skills and outstanding balance. Rarely see him on the ground. Even when he initially loses at the point of attack, he quickly collects himself to get a hand on the rusher. Grip strength is mostly good. Will get off balance, yet that's when the recovery skill kicks in. Plays with a very balanced, wide base in pass pro, and his anchor is consistently good. Knows his height can hinder his effectiveness, so he plays with requisite knee bend, rendering him sturdier than his weight would indicate. Controlled advances to the second level but best when he can pop multiple defenders at the line. Short-area burst is high-end, helps him amongst all the traffic. He'll eventually be a starter and is decently high floor for a later-round prospect.

Weaknesses:

Not all of his wins are pretty. He's susceptible to quality pass-rush moves. Loses more battles initially at the point of attack than most centers in this class.

Accolades: