Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.31 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tyrel Dodson

Summary:

Dee Winters is a short, stocky, twitchy LB with size deficiencies. He plays bigger than his size but is oftentimes swallowed up by bigger blockers despite his battling tendencies at the point of attack. He has great range to the football, and his suddenness helps him play well in space. He can play very fast with his mind, too, shooting gaps in a hurry to wreak havoc in the backfield, but he simply gets taken out of those plays at times because of his limited size. He has a tiny tackling radius and is not reliable bringing ball-carriers to the turf. He has more big hits on film than textbook wrap-ups, and he's not someone who can be relied upon to cover tightly at the next level despite his speed; he's not a natural coverage type. He's best in space when he can attack the ball-carrier, and there is more room for smaller LBs today than there used to be, but he'll struggle to deal with the size he'll face on a regular basis in the NFL.

Strengths:

Twitched up and explosive

Showcases high-caliber range to the football

No-hesitation type when asked to shoot gaps

Run-and-chase speed is impressive

Weaknesses: