Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.79 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Keenan Reynolds

Strengths:

King transferred from Houston to the University of Miami after the 2019 season and while he played quarterback in college, he's best described as an athlete. As a freshman in 2016 he had 15 carries, 29 receptions, 10 kickoff and six punt returns, and just three pass attempts. He possesses a strong arm but his playmaking ability in space is what NFL teams are intrigued by, whether that's as a runner, receiver or returner.

Weaknesses:

He's only 5-foot-9, which is short even by today's NFL quarterback standards. He showed good touch on deep balls but took too many big hits in the pocket and wasn't consistently accurate enough on intermediate throws. He will also be a 25-year-old rookie, which is just a year younger than the average age of an NFL player.

Accolades: