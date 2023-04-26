Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.33 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: William Beatty

Summary:

Earl Bostick Jr. is a sleek, lengthy offensive tackle who looks the part but has serious power and soft edge deficiencies. He needs to add 15-20 pounds to his frame and pack on more power in his lower half. He opens the gate too early/easily. The real specialty of his game lies with his explosion off the ball and smooth footwork to glide in pass protection. His hand work is better than his lack of power, but he has to improve the strike accuracy and timing in pass pro. He mostly plays with a wide, balanced base but does have a few reps where his feet are too skinny and he's pushed off his base. His length is a big plus. Overall, he's a developmental prospect with upside because of his fluidity, length, and overall athleticism.

Strengths:

Sleek frame with good length

High-caliber athlete, movements are effortless

Could be starting-caliber type with more power

Smooth footwork as a run blocker and in kick slide in pass pro

Weaknesses: