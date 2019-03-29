Finley, Ryan, QB, NC State

NFL Draft analysis for Finley, Ryan, QB, NC State

Draft Scouting Report:

Finley is the best anticipation thrower in this class and has a great feel for identifying options based on defense. He processes information quickly, which he needs to do because of lack of elite arm strength. He has good composure in the pocket, and is a rhythm thrower who can get hot. If you play zone he'll pick you apart. But what happens when first read isn't there? That might be bigger question than arm strength. -- RW

