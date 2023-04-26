Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 64.11 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Victor Dimukeje
Summary:
Garrett Nelson is a straight-line player who relies more on power than finesse when rushing the passer.
Strengths:
- Straight-line guy who relies more on power than finesse/pass-rush moves
- Can collapse pocket when he gets head of steam
- Has power to stand up double-teams and hold ground in run game
- Can be disruptive using strength/power to get in backfield, overwhelm blockers
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes struggle to get off TE block in run game
- Struggles when initial pass-rush move doesn't work
- Struggles to disengage when OT gets hands on him