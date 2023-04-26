Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.11 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Victor Dimukeje

Summary:

Garrett Nelson is a straight-line player who relies more on power than finesse when rushing the passer.

Strengths:

  • Straight-line guy who relies more on power than finesse/pass-rush moves
  • Can collapse pocket when he gets head of steam
  • Has power to stand up double-teams and hold ground in run game
  • Can be disruptive using strength/power to get in backfield, overwhelm blockers

Weaknesses:

  • Can sometimes struggle to get off TE block in run game
  • Struggles when initial pass-rush move doesn't work
  • Struggles to disengage when OT gets hands on him