Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 64.11 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Victor Dimukeje

Summary:

Garrett Nelson is a straight-line player who relies more on power than finesse when rushing the passer.

Strengths:

Straight-line guy who relies more on power than finesse/pass-rush moves

Can collapse pocket when he gets head of steam

Has power to stand up double-teams and hold ground in run game

Can be disruptive using strength/power to get in backfield, overwhelm blockers

Weaknesses: