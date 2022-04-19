Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.86 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: T.J. Carrie

Strengths:

Gets up to speed quickly. Does a good job of staying in-phase. Has exposure to man and zone converage schemes.

Weaknesses:

Is not physical in coverage. Has to do a better job of finding the ball in the air. Limited ball production. Takes some false steps at the break. Handsy downfield. Gives up a lot of cushion underneath.

Accolades: