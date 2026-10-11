DALLAS -- The script for every Texas game has gone about the same. There are a few quarters of brilliance, mixed with several drives of mess. The defense tries to bail them out. There's a special teams miscue and plenty of penalties.

For four weeks, that sequence has ended with a 4-0 record and No. 1 national ranking, including a dramatic win against Ohio State. But at the State Fair of Texas, every ghost chasing the Longhorns came to a head during a 27-24 loss to struggling Oklahoma.

Texas was a heavy favorite heading into the Cotton Bowl as Oklahoma reeled on offense, scoring a combined 23 points in two Power Four games. Against Texas, though, the Sooners didn't need much.

Texas handed them a first-half touchdown on a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown. In the second half, they got more points from an errant Arch Manning pick-six. Oklahoma also scored its first offensive touchdown in three years of Red River after defenders committed multiple penalties to extend drives.

Oklahoma also confused Texas with an apparent fake-punt attempt that forced them to burn a timeout. Instead, they notched a 53-yard field goal that proved vital in the closing minutes, another mistake from Sarkisian and special teams coach Jeff Banks.

And then, Manning threw a brutal interception with 19 seconds remaining. Oklahoma put together its first positive passing sequence of the day to get into field goal range and set up a 47-yard game-winner by Tate Sandell, the Sooners' first rivalry game win since 2023.

It was a perfect comedy of errors for Texas as it again failed to play four complete quarters against a lesser opponent. They survived against an inconsistent Tennessee squad one week ago. Against Oklahoma, they faltered.

"We've got to find a level of consistency," Sarkisian said. "And I know I've been using that word here recently. Again, that's my job. That's my job to try to figure that out, to make sure we're putting our guys on offense in the best position to have that confidence, that belief, so we can play a more consistent brand of football."

A loss to rival Oklahoma hurts, but it will take a lot more to derail Texas' College Football Playoff path David Cobb

Offense that can't move up

Texas invested an incredible amount of money over the offseason to land several of the best players in the transfer portal. Wide receiver Cam Coleman was the No. 2 player in the class. Running backs Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown and tackle Melvin Siani also ranked in the top 60. They also invested to retain future NFL tackle Trevor Goosby and receiver Ryan Wingo.

But heading into Red River, that translated into the No. 12 total offense and No. 11 scoring offense in the SEC. Wingo was slow to answer when asked whether the playbook was too complicated, but ultimately said he thinks they can handle it.

"We've got to be more consistent as an offense," Wingo said. "I feel like Sark makes it as simple as he can for us. I think it'll come."

A lion's share of criticism has landed on Manning, the most famous player in college football. He threw three huge touchdowns against the Sooners, but his two interceptions proved costly. Over his last three games against Power Four opponents, he's thrown six touchdowns to four interceptions.

But while he's been inconsistent during his two years starting, Sarkisian rightly pointed to the running game failing to materialize in big spots.

"We've got to find the right schemes and the right ability to run the ball consistently," Sarkisian said. "We pride ourselves on running the ball, but I know we can be better. We've got to stay committed to it."

But ultimately, it was Sarkisian himself who failed to commit. No running back on the roster finished with more than 12 carries. Freshman running back Derrek Cooper bulldozed defenders to the tune of 41 yards on the final drive of the first half, setting up a field goal. He only touched the ball two more times the rest of the game.

After the game, Sarkisian was asked whether he was evaluating his playcalling role after the offensive issues.

"Not a chance. We need to play better."

Would special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, a close friend of Sarkisian's, be evaluated after allowing two touchdowns in two games?

"No."

Sarkisian brought three assistants with him from Alabama to Austin: Banks, offensive line coach Kyle Flood and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee. They are the only members of his initial staff who remain untouched. Accountability only goes as far as his relationships.

Texas will now fall from its No. 1 ranking and could drop several spots. The Longhorns start a stretch of five straight games against ranked opponents. There's not much time for assessment as the SEC grind gets underway.

Manning, the face of Texas's rise -- and now fall -- from No. 1 sat dejectedly on the podium to close the press conference, primarily deflecting questions to teammate Hero Kanu. But there was one message he let through.

"We have to figure out how to be better," Manning said.