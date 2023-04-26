Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.36 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tycen Anderson

Summary:

Isaiah Bolden is likely going to be asked to play a different role in the NFL. He will likely transition to the boundary or be asked to play safety because of his ideal size and speed. Bolden played out of the slot for Jackson State last season, and receivers were able to leverage him at the stem. He does a good job of taking on and shedding blocks but needs to get his feet running sooner in coverage.

Strengths:

Great size

Great speed

Does a good job of taking on and shedding blocks

Weaknesses: