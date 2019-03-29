Jacobs, Josh, RB, Alabama
NFL Draft analysis for Jacobs, Josh, RB, Alabama
Draft Scouting Report:
Compactly built, one-cut-and-explodes type runner who excels at setting up blocks. Jacobs is difficult to bring down with initial contact he his speed affords him the ability to bounce plays outside -- though he doesn't force it. He runs hard, with purpose, is an efficient pass blocker, shows good hands as a receiver and can also return kicks. He's the best running back in this class and it's not close. -- RW
