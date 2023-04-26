Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 60.25 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Matthew Adams

Summary:

Jacquez Jones is a linebacker who does a better job of playing in space than in the box. He trusts his eyes and clicks, closes quickly. Jones lacks ideal size and play strength. He needs to do a better job of shedding blocks. Jones has played nearly 1,900 defensive snaps in his collegiate career and will be a valuable member of special teams. He had a 10.3% missed tackle rate in his career.

Strengths:

Ample playing experience in the SEC

Trust his eyes

Special teams value

Great locker room addition and leadership

Weaknesses: