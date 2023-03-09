Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.12 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Eric Wood

Summary:

Jake Andrews offers position flexibility along the interior offensive line -- has played both center and right guard at Troy. He plays with an edge, and his limited athleticism likely means he's better when he's not asked to play in space/on the move.

Strengths:

Stout, thick build

Shows ability to combo block with some athleticism; not a plodder, can get to second level

Can lock up NT in passpro and sustain block

Stays within frame when in passpro, doesn't lunge, has power anchor well vs. NT types

Weaknesses: