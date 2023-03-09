Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.12 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Eric Wood
Summary:
Jake Andrews offers position flexibility along the interior offensive line -- has played both center and right guard at Troy. He plays with an edge, and his limited athleticism likely means he's better when he's not asked to play in space/on the move.
Strengths:
- Stout, thick build
- Shows ability to combo block with some athleticism; not a plodder, can get to second level
- Can lock up NT in passpro and sustain block
- Stays within frame when in passpro, doesn't lunge, has power anchor well vs. NT types
Weaknesses:
- Can sometimes get over toes/head down and whiff on block when coming off the ball
- Can sometimes overset and be susceptible to quick swim moves
- Average athleticism when compared to other O-linemen in this class