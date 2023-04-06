Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.27 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Arthur Moats
Summary:
Jamal Hines does a good job of containing the edge. He has the quickness to jump gaps and the burst to apply pressure on stunts. Hines needs to develop his pass-rush plan and lacks the play strength to turn speed to power.
Strengths:
- Good quickness to jump gaps
- Does a good job of containing the edge
- Good top-end speed
- Good burst
Weaknesses:
- Unable to turn speed to power
- Rarely shows an inside move
- Vanilla pass-rush plan
- Below-average job of getting off blocks