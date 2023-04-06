Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.27 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Arthur Moats

Summary:

Jamal Hines does a good job of containing the edge. He has the quickness to jump gaps and the burst to apply pressure on stunts. Hines needs to develop his pass-rush plan and lacks the play strength to turn speed to power.

Strengths:

  • Good quickness to jump gaps
  • Does a good job of containing the edge
  • Good top-end speed
  • Good burst

Weaknesses:

  • Unable to turn speed to power
  • Rarely shows an inside move
  • Vanilla pass-rush plan
  • Below-average job of getting off blocks